During a drenching Friday at Joe Floyd Track and Field, Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson told athletes that Saturday’s weather would be better.
Mortenson isn’t wrong often. However, this time the veteran track coach was.
Rain and wind — typical conditions for a Kodiak track meet — greeted athletes on the final day of the Invitational on The Rock that included Kodiak, Bartlett, Chugiak and East Anchorage. The four-school meet made up one of the biggest regular-season track gatherings on the island in years.
“I was promising great weather today (Saturday) to everyone. I may have been a bit of a liar,” Mortenson joked. “You got to keep the positive attitude. This is what we saw from our athletes both yesterday and today. They show up and are not swayed by weather.”
The home-weather advantage worked in Kodiak’s favor as several Bears turned personal-best performances in the unfavorable conditions — many of them carried the momentum they gained from the Palmer Invite into the final regular-season meet of the season.
Kodiak junior Matthew Macapugay put on a show in the hurdle events, setting personal-best in the 110 (17.12) and 300 hurdles (44.60). He finished second in both events to Bartlett’s Tyler Drake.
Macapugay’s showing continued his breakout season a year after he missed qualifying for the Division I State Championships after he collided into a hurdle at the region championships.
He has rebounded in a big way, chopping a second off his 110 time and four seconds off his 300 time from a season ago.
“His confidence is improving, and his form is perfect,” Mortenson said. “He reminds me of some of those guys who we had hurdling on those state championship teams five, six years ago. ... He skims those hurdles perfectly and it is just fun watching him improve.”
Kodiak sophomore Miles Grimes topped the boys’ 1,600-meter field with a personal-best time of 4:42.32. He finished a second better than runner-up Ethan Howe of East Anchorage.
“He is still learning how to run from the front,” Mortenson said. “It’s not a position that he has been in a lot up until this point but he is solidly becoming that guy.”
Kodiak junior Elias Litzow bettered Grimes in the 800 by winning with a personal-best time of 2:05.29. Grimes was second in 2:06.58.
Kodiak freshman Gabriel Koehler (2:09.17) and senior Jacob Sarnowskii (2:10.54) also set PRs and finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
“The 800 was a perfect example of a team effort because Gabriel pushed the pace that second lap when no one else would. Elias went with him, and even though Gabriel died, he benefited from it.”
Kodiak junior Jisselle Blanco didn’t have her best times in the hurdle events but showcased her versatility by winning the long jump (14-7) and triple jump (31-0.75). Her triple jump mark was a career-best.
Blanco now has the best marks for Kodiak in the 200 (29.62), 400 (1:10.58), 100 hurdles (17.49), 300 hurdles (50.00), shot put (25-8), long jump (14-8.5) and triple jump (31-0.75).
“Both Jisselle and Manny (Silva) have too many events to ever do,” Mortenson said. “We are going to be looking at the rankings and standings and try to decide where they excel the most.”
Other notable personal bests:
• Serenity Bushell won Saturday’s girls’ discus with a toss of 82 feet, 2 inches.
• Silva was second in the boys’ 200 with a new fast time of 24.54 and third in the 100 with a PR of 11.82.
• Kent Maramba set a new record in the shot put with a 109-8, good for third.
• John Ticman placed second in the triple jump with a PR of 37-7.25.
“There is something encoraging about dropping great times and distances in the rain when all the competitors are complaining about the conditions,” Mortenson said.
Next for Kodiak is the Region III Championships that begin Friday at Palmer High School.
Friday
Boys
100 — 1. Brian Morris, East, 11.30; 2. Andrew Montenegro, East, 11.71; 3. Manuel Silva, Kod, 11.82; 4. Zuriel Guzman, Bart, 12.00; 5. Murad Wright, East, 12.05; 6. Rohan Fields, Chu, 12.20; 7. Gian Saliva, Kod, 12.29; 8. Jonathan Alonzo, Kod, 12.46; 9. Derrick Duenas, Chu, 12.48; 10. Knud Larsen, Chu, 12.50; 11. John Ticman, Kod, 12.51; 12. Je’Shawn Spaights-Pace, Chu, 12.64; 13. Eric Bushnell, Eas, 12.70; 14. Nathan Bungay, Kod, 12.74; 15. Ryker Putnam, Chu, 12.76; 17. Enrique Silva, kod, 12.93; 18. Cip Monina, East, 13.05; 19. Ram Caballa, Kod, 13.18; 20. James Anaruk, East, 13.34; 21. JJ Marasigan, Kod, 13.58; 22. Robert Lerma, Chu, 13.68; 23. Tristan Diesta, Kod, 13.76; 24. Christian Jutie, Kod, 13.85; 25. Evan Vernon, Bart, 15.93.
400 — 1. Holten Reid, Bart, 54.80; 2. Miles Grimes, Kod, 55.06; 3. Murad Wright, East, 55.47; 4. Makai Warren-Dowl, Chu, 55.84; 5. Manuel Silva, Kod, 55.89; 6. Jacob Sarnowski, Kod, 55.94; 7. Jaylen Granberry, Bart, 56.16; 8. Bengt Anderson, Kod, 56.31; 9. Rohan Fields, Chu, 56.89; 10. Gabriel Koehler, Kod, 57.44; 11. Matthew Varney, Chu, 58.08; 12. John Ticman, Kod, 58.13; 13. Elias Litzow, Kod, 58.22; 14. Marlin Burns, Bart, 58.93; 15. Simon Grimes, Kod, 59.30; 16. Ethan Howe, East, 59.73; 17. Tajaun Jamestown, Bart, 1:00.39; 18. Ram Caballa, Kod, 1:00.80; 19. Gian Saliva, kod, 1:01.14; 20. Mark Hermano, East, 1:01.24; 21. Ethan Clarke, East, 1:03.38; 22. Jonathan Alonzo, Kod, 1:05.37; 23. Ashton Fairbanks, Chu, 1:05.75; 24. Dersu Seater, East, 1:22.66.
1,600 — 1. Miles Grimes, Kod, 4:42.32; 2. Ethan Howe, East, 4:43.88; 3. Elias Litzow, Kod, 4:53.53; 4. Bengt Anderson, Kod, 4:53.94; 5. Parker Larson, Chu, 4:54.22; 6. Jacob Sarnowsi, Kod, 4:55.86; 7. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 4:56.66; 8. Simon Grimes, Kod, 4:57.03; 9. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 4:59.03; 10. David Penfield, Chu, 4:59.38; 11. Kohen Galloway, Chu, 5:00.20; 12. Luke Youngblood, Bart, 5:02.02; 13. Gabriel Koehler, Kod, 5:11.15; 14. Ram Caballa, Kod, 5:12.59; 15. Aaron Mehl, Chu, 5:21.45; 16. Ethan Clarke, East, 5:59.57; 17. Jack Hood, Bart, 6:00.47; 18. Dersu Seater, East, 6:31.71.
110 hurdles — 1. Tyler Drake, Bart, 16.64; 2. Matthew Macapugay, Kod, 17.12; 3. Manuel Silva, Kod, 17.44; 4. Tajaun Jamestown, Bart, 18.97; 5. Mark Hermano, East, 19.05; 6. Hayden Foss, Bart, 20.78; 7. Joshua Marquez, Kod, 20.8; 8. Nathan Bungay, Kod, 22.2.
800 relay — 1. Chugiak (Matthew Varney, Makai Warren-Dowl, Rohan Fields, Knud Larsen), 1:41.61; 2. Kodiak, 1:42.36; 3. Bartlett, 1:44.08; 4. East, 1:44.38; 5. Chugiak B, 1:47.41; 6. Kodiak B, 1:53.46.
3,200 relay — 1. Kodiak (Simon Grimes, Joseph Hathaway, Joshua Hathaway, Elias Litzow), 9:23.10; 2. Chugiak, 9:33.67; 3. Bartlett, 10:52.32.
Shot put – 1. Aron Bautista, kod, 43-4; 2. Eric Bushnell, East, 42-7; 3. George Lane, East, 42-05; 4. Kent Maramba, Kod, 37-5.5; 5. Tino Timu, Kod, 37-4.5; 6. Keith Thomas, Kod, 36-1.25; 7. Pusa Lilo, East, 35-0.25; 8. Emil Hoeft, East, 33-4; 9. Frank Dorner, Kod, 33-0; 10. Zuriel Guzman, Bart, 32-0.5; 11. Rafael Villaran, East, 30-5.25; 12. Evan Vernon, Bart, 30-3.5; 13. Cip Molina, East, 28-10.5; 14. Hayden Foss, Bart, 28-8.5; 15. Derek Ignacio, Kod, 28-5; 16. Tyler Drake, Bart, 27-2; 17. Jimmy Yang, East, 26-3.5; 18. James Anaruk, East, 21-4.
Discus — 1. Eric Bushnell, East, 128-0; 2. George Lane, East, 116-3; 3. Kent Maramba, Kod, 109-8; 4. Aron Bautista, Kod, 99-6; 5. Emil Hoeft, East, 97-7; 6. Keith Thomas, Kod, 95-3; 7. Pusa Lilo, East, 90-0; 8. Holten Reid, Bart, 89-10; 9. Tino Timu, Kod, 89-7; 10. Derek Ignacio, Kod, 87-0; 11. Frank Dorner, Kod, 85-7; 12. Rafael Villaran, East, 80-8; 13. Cip Molina, East, 76-4; 14. Jimmy Yang, East, 75-8; 15. Knud Larsen, Chu, 69-2; 16. Evan Vernon, Bart, 61-8; 17. James Anaruk, East, 61-4.
Triple jump — 1. Tyler Drake, Bart, 38-8.5; 2. John Ticman, Kod, 37-7.25; 3. Robert Lerma, Chu, 34-3.25; 4. Enrique Silva, Kod, 34-0.25; 5. Makai Warren-Dowl, Chu, 33-11.75; 6. Je’Shawn Spaights-Pace, Chu, 33-9.75; 7. Hayden Foss, Bart, 33-4.25; 8. Jacob Sarnowski, Kod, 31-8.5; 9. Knud Larsen, Chu, 31-2.75; 10. Joshua Marquez, Kod, 30-11.75.
Girls
100 — 1. Magdalena Frydrychova, East, 13.69; 2. Avie Arevalo, Kod, 14.05; 3. Madisen Benning, Chu, 14.24; 4. Ace Snow, Bart, 14.35; 5. Daeshawna Carr, East, 14.42; 6. Melanie James, Chu, 14.43; 7. Finley Moffett, Chu, 14.48; 8. Adura Burrill, Chu, 14.50; 9. McKinley Jackson, East, 14.71; 10. Hailey Parmenter, Bart, 14.72; 11. Addison Eldridge, Chu, 14.75; 12. Kyleigh Nightingale, East, 14.91; 13. A’layjia Cok, Chu, 15.07; 14. Alliah Baisa, Kod, 15.93; 15. Ashley Olasiman, East, 15.68; 16. Elizabeth Stuller, Bart, 17.69; 17. Grace McSparron, Kod, 17.78.
400 — 1. Katie Mackin, Bart, 1:07.90; 2. Beatrix Brogan, East, 1:09.58; 3. Shannon Smith, Bart, 1:10.45; 4. Rosie Conway, East, 1:10.68; 5. Kyna Cornils, Bart, 1:10.7; 6. Madison Larson, Chu, 1:10.77; 7. Finley Moffett, Chu, 1:11.0; 8. Sienna Himes, Chu, 1:11.89; 9. Serenity Bushell, Kod, 1:12.0; 10. Hailey Parmenter, Bart, 1:12.58; 11. Hannah Stepetin, Chu, 1:13.03; 12. Siera Chadwick, Bart, 1:15.11; 13. Daeshawna Carr, East, 1:16.1; 14. Ashley Olasiman, East, 1:20.1; 15. Wen Allen, East, 1:23.0; 16. Grace McSparron, Kod, 1:25.1; 17. Mackenzie Hancock, East, 1:28.2; 18. Elizabeth Stuller, Bart, 1:30.23.
1,600 — 1. Hannah Bodkin, Chu, 5:44.07; 2. Rosie Conway, East, 5:48.93; 3. Allison Macy, Chu, 5:53.12; 4. Natalie Bader, East, 5:54.57; 5. Claire Mackin, Bart, 6:00.89; 6. Abigail Harver, Kod, 6:06.68; 7. Siera Chadwick, Bart, 6:12.32; 8. Finn Rigby, East, 6:21.0; 9. Serenity Bushell, Kod, 6:25.75; 10. Amanda Wright, East, 6:26.43; 11. Abigail Howe, East, 6:27.12; 12. Samantha Bushman, Bart, 6:54.37; 13. Eiley Reid, Bart, 6:56.15; 14. Gabriella Wood, Bart, 7:00.00; 15. Sadie Bader, East, 7:01.15; 16. Wen Allen, East, 7:34.37.
100 hurdles — 1. Magdalena Frydrychova, East, 17.00; 2. Jisselle Blanco, Kod, 17.82; 3. Audra Burrill, Chu, 18.48; 4. Kyna Cornils, Bart, 18.72; 5. Hannah Stepetin, Chu, 19.12; 6. Autumn Harley, Bart, 20.38; 7. Ashley Olasiman, East, 21.84; 8. Maggie Hubert, Kod, 21.86.
800 relay — 1. Bartlett (Kyna Cornils, Ace Snow, Siera Chadwick, Hailey Parmenter), 2:01.03; 2. Chugiak, 2:02.81; 3. East, 2:09.66; 4. Kodiak, 2:13.64.
3,200 relay — 1. Chugiak (Hannah Bodkin, Jessica Jensen, Allison Macy, Madison Larson), 11:.24.89; 2. East, 11:39.14; 3. Bartlett, 12:47.01.
Shot put — 1. Kenya-Marie Bruno, East, 27-11.5; 2. Alina Quinto, East, 27-4; 3. Inari Johnson-Okegawa, East, 23-1.5; 4. McKinley Lund, Chu, 22-4; 5. Lindy Glenn, Kod, 21-10.5; 6. Vanessa Moua, East, 20-8.25; 7. Cecelia Hunt, Chu, 20-3; 8. Donavyn Koehler, Kod, 19-8; 9. Winter Anaruk, East, 14-10.75.
Discus — 1. Serenity Bushell, Kod, 76-0; 2. McKinley Lund, Chu, 74-0; 3. Alina Quinto, East, 66-4; 4. Donavyn Koehler, Kod, 66-0; 4. Vanessa Moua, East, 66-0; 6. Kenya-Marie Bruno, East, 65-10; 7. Shannon Smith, Bart, 65-0; 8. Inari Johnson-Okegawa, East, 63-2; 9. Cecelia Hunt, Chu, 60-0; 10. Lindy Glenn, Kod, 59-10; 11. Winter Anaruk, East, 50-7.
Triple jump — 1. Jisselle Blanco, Kod, 31-0.75; 2. Hannah Stepetin, Chu, 30-7; 3. Jessica Jensen, Chu, 30-2; 4. Autumn Harley, Bart, 26-2.
Unified
Boys
Athletes
100 — 1. Naseem Zaidi, Chu, 16.43; 2. Deegan Canavan, Kod, 1908; 3. Gabe Freimuth, Chu, 23.94; 4. Phin Ferkingstad, Kod, 24.80; 5. Arvin Arevalo, Kod, 34.48; 6. Keegan Ott, Chu, 38.11.
Shot put — 1. Naseem Zaidi, Chu, 15-2.75; 2. Deegan Canavan, Kod, 14-6.5; 3. Phin Ferkingstad, Kod, 12-7; 4. Gabe Freimuth, Chu, 12-2.5; 5. Keegan Ott, Chu, 2-11.
Partners
100 — 1. Matthew Macapugay, Kod, 12.58; 2. Joshua Marquez, Kod, 12.94; 3. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 13.28; 4. Reed Juliussen, Chu, 13.45; 5. Ashton Fairbanks, Chu, 13.49; 6. Barrick Stewart, Chu, 20.46.
Shot put — 1. Elias Litzow, Kod, 28-0; 2. Kodiak, 27-5.25; 3. Reed Juliussen, Chu, 26-3; 4. Ashton Fairbanks, Chu, 25-5.5; 5. Barrick Stewart, Chu, 18-2.
Girls
Athletes
100 — 1. Lindsey McLeod, Chu, 32.84; 2. Vivian Johns, Chu, 32.99.
Shot put — 1. Vivian Johns, Chu, 7-3.5; 2. Lindsey McLeod, Chu, 6-6.25.
Partners
100 — 1. Anna Parks, 15.33; 2. Olivia Burrup, Chu, 16.86.
Shot put — 1. Olivia Burrup, Chu, 18-8; 2. Anna Parks, Chu, 14.3.5.
Saturday
Boys
200 — 1. Murad Wright, East, 24.31; 2. Manuel Silva, Kod, 24.54; 3. Makai Warren-Dowl, Chu, 24.62; 4. Gian Saliva, Kod, 24.69; 5. Rohan Fields, Chu, 24.88; 6. Holten Reid, Bart, 24.97; 7. Matthew Macapugay, Kod, 25.59; 8. Derrick Duenas, Chu, 25.53; 9. Matthew Varney, Chu, 25.59; 10. Jacob Sarnowski, Kod, 26.06; 11. Ryker Putman, Chu, 26.12; 12. Vassar Callahan, Chu, 26.21; 13. Trivette Cosper, Bart, 26.24; 14. Ram Caballa, Kod, 26.61; 15. Enrique Silva, kod, 26.92; 16. Nathan Bungay, Kod, 27.60; 17. Jaylen Granberry, Bart, 27.67; 18. Ashton Fairbanks, Chu, 27.74; 19. Tristan Diesta, Kod, 27.84; 20. Christian Jutie, Kod, 28.29; 21. JJ Marasigan, Kod, 28.74; 22. Jonathan Alonzo, Kod, 29.89.
800 — 1. Elias Litzow, Kod, 2:05.29; 2. Miles Grimes, Kod, 2:06.58; 3. Ethan Howe, East, 2:08.06; 4. Gabriel Koehler, Kod, 2:09.17; 5. Jacob Sarnowski, Kod, 2:10.54; 6. Simon Grimes, Kod, 2:12.95; 7. David Penfield, Chu, 2:14.69; 8. Kohen Galloway, Chu, 2:16.28; 9. Parker Larson, Chu, 2:16.43; 10. Luke Youngblood, Bart, 2:16.88; 11. Ram Caballa, Kod, 2:20.32; 13. Aaron Mehl, Chu, 2:23.07; 14. Ethan Clarke, East, 2:31.96; 15. Jack Hood, Bart, 2:34.89.
3,200 — 1. Elias Litzow, Kod, 10:22.09; 2. Ethan Howe, East, 10:23.97; 3. Bengt Anderson, Kod, 10:38.65; 4. Parker Larson, Chu, 10:39.18; 5. David Penfield, Chu, 10:41.61; 6. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 10:52.90; 7. Kohen Galloway, Chu, 10:54.84; 8. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 10:58.94; 9. Aaron Mehl, Chu, 11:17.31; 10. Dersu Seater, East, 14:04.34.
300 hurdles — 1. Tyler Drake, Bart, 44.56; 2. Matthew Macapugay, Kod, 44.60; 3. Makai Warren-Dowl, Chu, 44.98; 4. Zuril Guzman, Bart, 45.17; 5. Hayden Foss, Bart, 45.37; 6. Manuel Silva, kod, 45.84; 7. Tajaun Jamestown, Bart, 46.33; 8. Joshua Marquez, Kod, 51.37; 9. Ashton Fairbanks, Chu, 51.73.
400 relay — 1. Chugiak (Derrick Duenas, Je’Shawn Spaights-Pace, Ryker Putman, Knud Larsen), 50.92; 2. Kodiak, 50.96; 3. Kodiak B, 53.72; 4. Bartlett, 57.16; 5. East B, 59.56; 6. East C, 1:00.53.
1,600 relay — Kodiak (Gabriel Koehler, Miles Grimes, Elias Litzow, Jacob Sarnowski, 3:48.72; 2. Kodiak B, 4:07.91; 3. Bartlett, 4:23.07.
Shot put — 1. Eric Bushnell, East, 40-3.25; 2. Aron Bautista, Kod, 39-10; 3. George Lane, East, 39-5.25; 4. Tino Timu, Kod, 37-11.75; 5. Kent Maramba, Kod, 36-1.5; 6. Holten Reid, Bartlett, 34-8; 7. Pusa Lilo, East, 34-2; 8. Keith Thomas, Kod, 33-2.75; 9. Emil Hoeft, East, 33-2; 10. Frank Dorner, Kod, 31-3.75; 11. Rafael Villaran, East, 30-1; 12. Jimmy Yang, East, 28-9.25; 13. Derek Ignacio, Kod, 27-0.25; 14. Cip Molina, East, 26-0; 15. Evan Vernon, Bart, 21-8.75; 16. James Anaruk, East, 18-6.5.
Discus — 1. Eric Bushnell, East, 128-4; 2. George Lane, East, 116-0; 3. Kent Maramba, Kod, 100-8; 5. Emil Hoeft, East, 95-9; 6. Pusa Lilo, East, 92-4; 7. Frank Dorner, Kod, 89-1; 8. Keith Thomas, Kod, 88-3; 9. Tino Timu, Kod, 87-4; 10. Derek Ignacio, Kod, 83-11; 12. Cip Molina, East, 83-1; 12. Hayden Foss, Bart, 80-4; 13. Rafael Villaran, East, 78-7; 14. Knud Larsen, Chu, 75-6; 15. Jimmy Yang, East, 71-11; 16. Zuriel Guzman, Bart, 69-8; 17. Evan Vernon, Bart, 61-8; 18. James Anaruk, East, 60-3; 19. Matthew Varney, Chu, 53-6.
High jump — 1. Marlin Burns, Bart, 5-2; 2. Je’Shawn Spaights-Pace, Chu, 5-2; 3. Reed Juliussen, Chu, 5-2.
Long jump — 1. Manuel Silva, Kod, 18-10; 2. Tyler Drake, Bart, 18-7.25; 3. Knud Larsen, Chu, 17-2.75; 4. John Ticman, Kod, 16-6.75; 5. Enrique Silva, Kod, 16-6.25; 6. Je’Shawn Spaights-Pace, Chu, 15-9.75; 7. Reed Juliussen, Chu, 15-3.75; 8. Matthew Varney, Chu, 14-11.5; 9. Nathan Bungay, Kod, 14-9; 10. Robert Lerma, Chu, 14-8; 11. Tristan Diesta, Kod, 14-5.5; 12. Joshua Marquez, Kod, 14-3.
Girls
200 — 1. Magdalena Frydrchova, East, 28.96; 2. Audra Burrill, Chu, 29.42; 3. Hailey Parmenter, Bart, 26.96; 4. Madisen Benning, Chu, 30.08; 5. Shannon Smith, Bart, 30.16; 6. Avie Arevalo, Kod, 30.39; 7. Ace Snow, Bart, 30.85; 8. Daeshawna Carr, East, 30.95; 9. Addison Eldridge, Chu, 31.20; 10. Hannah Stepetin, Chu, 31.26; 11. Rosie Conway, East, 31.50; 12. Siera Chadwick, Bart, 31.62; 13. Ashley Olasiman, East, 31.76; 14. Alliah Baisa, Kod, 31.85; 15. Kyleigh Nightingale, East, 32.01; 16. A’layjia Cok, Chu, 32.71; 17. Natialie Bader, East, 32.75; 17. Sienna Himes, Chu, 32.75; 19. Amanda Wright, East, 32.80; 20. Elizabeth Stuller, Bart, 36.62; 21. Grace McSparron, Kod, 37.13.
800 — 1. Rosie Conway, East, 2:35.66; 2. Hannah Bodkin, Chu, 2:36.47; 3. Katie Mackin, Bart, 2:39.59; 4. Allison Macy, Chu, 2:41.77; 5. Beatrix Brogan, East, 2:45.56; 6. Madison Larson, Chu, 2:46.25; 7. Abigail Harver, Kod, 2:46.98; 8. Claire Mackin, Bart, 2:47.85; 9. Siera Chadwick, Bart, 2:49.45; 10. Abigail Howe, East, 2:50.69; 11. Natalie Bader, East, 2:51.72; 12. Serenity Bushell, Kod, 2:53.74; 13. Jessica Jensen, Chu, 2:59.56; 14. Mackenzie Hancock, East, 3:06.69; 15. Samantha Bushman, Bart, 3:07.52; 16. Gabriella Wood, Bart, 3:09.18; 17. Eiley Reid, Bart, 3:11.77; 18. Grace McSparron, Kod, 3:15.07; 19. Wen Allen, East, 3:20.66.
3,200 — 1. Allison Macy, Chu, 12:39.76; 2. Abigail Harver, Kod, 12:53.80; 3. Finn Rigby, East, 13:38.01; 4. Amanda Wright, East, 14:05.39; 5. Eiley Reid, Bart, 14:23.43; 6. Sadie Bader, East, 14:23.78; 7. Samantha Bushman, Bart, 14:25.61; 8. Gabriella Wood, Bart, 15:16.66.
300 hurdles — 1. Magdalena Frydrychova, East, 50.11; 2. Jisselle Blanco, Kod, 50.55; 3. Audra Burrill, Chu, 51.88; 4. Hannah Stepetin, Chu, 54.51; 5. Kyna Conrils, Bart, 55.58; 6. Maggie Hubert, Kod, 57.67; 7. Abigail Howe, East, 58.98; 8. Autumn Harley, Bart, 1:01.07; 9. Rosie Conway, East, 1:03.48; 10. Ashley Olasiman, East, 1:04.74.
400 relay — 1. Chugiak (A’layjia Cok, Melanie James, Finley Moffett, Madisen Benning), 55.6; 2. East, 57.8; 3. Bartlett, 1:00.3; 4. Kodiak, 1:00.6; 5. East B, 1:08.3.
1,600 relay — Kodiak (Abigail Harver, Serenity Bushell, Jisselle Blanco, Maggie Hubert), 4:46.89; 2. Bartlett, 4:48.58; 3. Chugiak, 4:58.44; 4. East, 5:31.81.
Shot put — 1. Kenya-Marie Bruno, East, 27-09.5; 2. Alina Quinto, East, 26-1.25; 3. Inari Johnston-Okegawa, East, 24-10; 4. Lindy Glenn, Kod, 22-8.25; 5. McKinley Lund, Chu, 21-7; 6. Vanessa Moua, East 21-0.5; 7. Donavyn Koehler, Kod, 19-7.5; 8. Cecelia Hunt, Chu, 18-1.5; 9. Winter Anaruk, East, 17-6.25.
Discus — 1. Serenity Bushell, Kod, 82-2; 2. McKinley Lund, Chu, 75-3; 3. Alina Quinto, East, 69-9; 4. Inari Johnston-Okegawa, East, 68-8; 5. Kenya-Marie Bruno, East, 68-1; 6. Vanessa Moua, East, 67-10; 7. Donavyn Koehler, Kod, 62-4; 8. Lindy Glenn, Kod, 62-3; 9. Cecelia Hunt, Chu, 52-2; 10. Winter Anaruk, East, 47-3.
High jump — 1. Hannah Bodkin, Chu, 4-10; 2. Finley Moffett, Chu, 4-2; 2. Jessica Jensen, Chu, 4-2; 3. Evelyn Whitson, East, 4-2.
Long jump — 1. Jisselle Blanco, Kod, 14-7; 2. Finely Moffett, Chu, 14-2.5; 3. Hannah Stepetin, Chu, 13-9.25; 4. Shannon Smith, Bart, 13-1.75; 5. Jessica Jensen, Chu, 12-5.5; 6. Finn Rigby, East, 11-6; 7. Evelyn Whitson, East, 11-4.75; 8. Elizabeth Stuller, Bart, 10-3.25.
Unified
Boys
400 relay — 1. Chugiak (Gabe Freimuth, Reed Juliussen, Ashton Fairbanks, Naseem Zaidi), 1:09.01.
Athletes
Long jump — 1. Naseem Zaidi, Chu, 8-0.5; 2. Deegan Canavan, Kod, 7-9; 3. Phin Ferkingstad, Kod, 6-6.5; 4. Arvin Arevalo, Kod, 2-11.5; 5. Gabe Freimuth, Chu, 2-10; 6. Keegan Ott, Chu, 1-1.25.
Partners
Long jump — 1. Naseems Partner, Chu, 16-1.75; 2. Kodiak, 14-11; 3. Ashton Fairbanks, Chu, 13-7.5; 4. Christian Jutie, Kod, 12-4.75; 5. JJ Marasigan, Kod, 11-1.5; 6. Barrick Stewart, Chu, 9-7.5.
Girls
Athletes
Long jump — 1. Lindsey McLeod, Chu, 1-9.75; 2. Vivian Johns, Chu, 1-7.75.
Partners
Long jump — 1. Anna Parks, 12-2.25.
