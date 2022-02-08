In the 13th game of the season, Kodiak’s new co-head coaches — Monica Claridge and Taylor Masterson — finally shared the sideline.
And they brought the entire program with them to partake in Kodiak’s 51-38 nonconference girls basketball loss to Metlakatla Monday at Kodiak High School.
Kodiak’s bench was two rows deep, with players sitting in folding chairs.
“We haven’t all been together, and this was our first opportunity,” Masterson said. “We wanted the focus of the night to be this is us a team.”
Both Masterson and Claridge missed Kodiak’s opening four-game homestand in December, while the two coaches have split duties on the team’s first three road trips of the season.
Monday’s game wasn’t just their first together; it was also their first home game as coaches.
“It was fun,” Claridge said.
Kodiak nearly erased a 13-point second-half deficit to earn its fourth victory of the season. The Bears pulled to within four points twice in the fourth quarter but could not get any closer in their first home game in 39 days.
Sophomore Shanoah Spear led the charge with a team-high 10 points — eight coming in the second half. Senior Marielle Mangrobang contributed nine points.
“Once we got that combo — Shanoah and Anna (Anastasia Solomon) — working together, we were able to take advantage of a couple of things that we originally were not planning on,” Masterson said.
The difference in the game boiled down to 3-point shooting. Metlakatla was 6-for-11, while Kodiak was 0-for-19 from behind the arc.
Fifth-year Chiefs’ coach Julian Russell said his girls hadn’t shot like that in over a year. It came at a great time as Metlakatla improved to 6-3 and knocked off its first 4A opponent of the season. The Chiefs started the season with a 72-37 loss to Palmer.
Bree Chavez paced the Chiefs with a game-high 16 points, while Ryley Booth added 14 points.
“We worked on it (shooting) the last week or two because we ran into some zones where we struggled,” Russell said. “We have spent a lot of time on it.”
The speed of Kodiak’s players surprised Russell as his team fell behind 6-2 to start the game. A pair of long balls by Kennedy Cook broke a tie and gave the Chiefs the lead for good at 12-6 with a minute left in the first quarter.
The Chiefs led 21-14 and pushed the margin to 33-20.
Kodiak trimmed the lead to 35-29 to end the third and pulled to within four points on a Beatrize Gumtang bucket just 23 seconds into the final period.
After a pair of free throws from Chavez, Jisselle Blanco’s inside shot brought Kodiak back to within two possessions midway through the fourth.
Metlakatla pushed back with an 8-2 run that sealed the win.
“I think we are getting better every day, and every time we have the opportunity to step on the court against another opponent is super helpful,” Claridge said. “It is hard to replicate those game-type situations in practice. ... We are seeing lots of little flashes. It is going to be really fun to see the flashes all start coming together in a game.”
A handful of Kodiak’s players were part of the junior varsity’s runner-up finish in the Rally in the Valley tournament that ended Saturday at Redington High School.
“That might have been a factor in our quick shots in the first half. We saw an open look and took it right away instead of having a little more patients and that forced us to play more defense,” Claridge said.
Kodiak (3-10) finishes the week with a game against Metlakatla at 6 p.m today and two Northern Lights Conference games at Palmer Friday and Saturday.
LONG TRIP
Metlakatla’s journey to Kodiak started at 10 a.m. Sunday and involved a lot of hours on an Alaska Airlines jet.
After a 45-minute ferry ride from Metlakatla to Ketchikan, the team boarded a flight that took them to Wrangell, Petersburg and Juneau before touching down in Anchorage at 4:30 p.m.
The girls finally arrived in Kodiak at 6:30 p.m. — a good eight hours after leaving Metlakatla.
“That is always the flight we get on,” Russell said.
Metlakatla returns home 10 p.m. Wednesday, but it won’t be home for long. The team will board another ferry to Ketchikan Thursday and fly to Petersburg on Friday for conference games.
The two-game series in Kodiak was originally scheduled to be played in January but was pushed back because of rising COVID cases in the Southeast town.
CHIEFS 51, BEARS 38
Metlakatla 12 10 13 16 — 51
Kodiak 8 6 15 9 — 38
Metlakatla (51) — K. Cook 3 1-1 9, Chavez 6 3-7 16, Nelson-Boyd 1 2-3 4, L. Cook 1 1-2 3, R. Booth 6 0-0 14, P. Booth 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 7-13 51.
Kodiak (38) — Arevalo 2 0-0 4, Blanco 3 1-4 7, Holland 0 0-0 0, Nero 0 0-0 0, Mangrobang 2 5-5 9, Gumtang 1 1-3 3, Solomon 1 3-6 5, Spear 4 2-4 10. Totals: 13 12-22 38.
3-point goals: Metlakatla 6 (K. Cook 2, R. Booth 2, Chavez, P. Booth); Kodiak 0. Fouls: Metlakatla 13, Kodiak 15. Fouled out — none.
