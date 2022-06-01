At an early-season softball practice, Kodiak coach Tom Bolen arrived at East Addition Park with his players warming up in the outfield on a typical spring day on the island — cold and rainy.
Players were dressed in layers. Senior Carlie Lee stood out, wearing her dad’s trademark tan worn-out Carhartt jacket.
“She looked at me. I looked at her. She smiled and I smiled, then I had to turn around and leave the field. I had to gather myself,” Bolen said. “It was the best moment of the season.”
This is Carlie’s first season since her father, George Lee, died in January 2020 from cancer. George was a dedicated Little League coach and the main reason Carlie started playing.
“He made me love the sport and made me want to play it,” Carlie said. “I’m very grateful for everything he did for me — I think everybody loved him, and he loved all these girls so much.”
In 2018, George coached the Kodiak Little League Junior Division softball all-star team. Five girls from that team — Carlie, Kariona Harford, Britney Llorente, Shanoah Spear and Ashlyn Bolen — are on Kodiak’s high school team that begins play at the Division II State Championships today in Fairbanks.
George is smiling from above.
“I love that man,” Harford said. “He made me love the game. I could just be out here playing, but instead, I am out here playing and loving it. He made it fun and was the biggest encourager.”
Carlie’s return to the diamond has been spectacular. The outfielder is fourth on the team in batting average (.493) and RBIs (28).
As George would say, “that’s pretty good for a girl.”
Carlie played for Kodiak High School as a freshman. Then, the family moved to Arizona as George’s illness progressed. She returned to Kodiak in 2021 but didn’t tryout out for the team. She did this year and thinks about her father every time she steps on the field.
“I just know that he is watching over and is proud of everything that is going on,” she said.
COMEBACK STORY
Like Carlie, this will be Harford’s first trip to a state tournament. She missed Kodiak’s run to state in 2021 after injuring her ankle in the season’s third game.
As the starting shortstop, Harford was on second base waiting for a throw from the outfield when a runner slid into her foot.
Having never broken a bone before, Harford didn’t realize how serious the injury was.
“I just wanted to keep playing,” she said. “As Tom was carrying me off I was telling him to give me 5 minutes and I’ll walk it off.”
Harford never returned. The break required surgery, one plate and 13 screws. She was in a walking boot for a couple of months and followed her teammates by watching games on Facebook streams.
This season, she is fully healthy and has backed up her .269 batting average with lockdown leatherwork in the field.
“Having her back overcoming last season is great,” Bolen said.
FAMILIAR FIELD
Kodiak faced four teams that qualified for the Division II state tournament during the regular season — Homer, Delta, North Pole and Thunder Mountain. The Bears earned a win against every team but the Falcons.
“There are no surprises,” Bolen said. “We are going to play them to the best of our ability and hope for good things to happen.”
Ketchikan is the only team at state that Kodiak did not face during the regular season. The Bears will not have to wait long to see the Kings as the two teams play at noon today in Fairbanks.
Ketchikan is 20-11, while Kodiak is 24-10.
The Bears finish today’s pool play against Delta at 2:30 p.m.
The other pool features Homer, North Pole and Thunder Mountain. Today’s results will seed teams for bracket play that begins Friday.
Bolen believes this squad has what it takes to bring home Kodiak’s first state title since 2009. This is the coach’s fourth trip to state in as many seasons. The Bears finished third in 2019.
“This is the best all-around team that I have ever coached,” he said. “Defense and pitching is going to get it done. We just have to drive the ball to the outfield.”
After losing to Homer in Saturday’s Northern Lights Conference championship game, Bolen said the focus in practice has been to do the little things right.
“The girls are excited, and we are going to lay it all on the table and let it roll,” Bolen said.
IMPRESSIVE STAT
Senior Anastasia Solomon has a ritual every time she bats. Before digging into the batter’s box, the southpaw bangs her hand on the top of her helmet.
Call it superstition, but it works.
In 86 plate appearances, the slugging first baseman has only struck out twice — once looking and once swinging. She leads the team in RBIs (33) and is second in batting average (.559).
“That is her war face,” Bolen said. “Even my 81-year-old mother asks who is the gal who beats herself on the helmet.”
