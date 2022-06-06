Kodiak softball’s season ended abruptly with a pair of losses in Friday’s bracket play at the Division II State Championships in Fairbanks.
The Bears opened with a 5-2 defeat to Northern Lights Conference rival and were bounced with a 12-0 four-inning loss to Thunder Mountain.
Kodiak, which started the season on a tear, lost its last five games to finish with a 24-14 record and tied for fifth with Homer in the state.
“We were just outgunned, plain and simple,” Kodiak coach Tom Bolen said. “Shanoah (Spear) and Danica (Howell) pitched good enough for us to win at least three of the games. Pitchers did great. We just didn’t hold up our end on the other side.”
Kodiak’s offense struggled throughout the four games at the state tournament, scoring only seven runs — an unusual sight for a team that hung big numbers on the scoreboard all season.
“I think we had a mental virus,” Bolen said.
Still, the veteran coach is proud of what his girls accomplished this season. The Bears sported a 10-0 NLC record and will enter next year with a 30-game regular-season conference winning streak.
“This season was a success. There is a bigger pitcure here and that is building this program for years to come,” Bolen said.
The Southeast Conference continued its domination as Ketchikan defeated Thunder Mountain in the championship game. The Southeast has won the last 12 state titles. Kodiak was the last team outside Juneau, Sitka, Thunder Moutnain and Ketchikan to win a state title. That was in 2008.
“Me and the other coaches in the Northern Lights Conference talk about it all the time,” Bolen said. “We are going to have to make some strides and figure out how to dethrone them. It’s going to take a lot.”
Senior Anastasia Solomon represented Kodiak on the all-tournament team.
HOMER 5, KODIAK 2
Kodiak’s late-season struggles with Homer continued in Friday’s first game. The Mariners’ Zoe Adkins spun a five-hit complete game to defeat the Bears for the third time in six days. Adkins beat Kodiak twice en route to leading Homer to the NLC title a week ago.
Adkins leaned on her defense on a day where she only fanned five. Homer’s infield was kept busy with 10 groundball outs.
The Mariners took the lead on an Ariana Davis’ run-scoring triple in the second. Homer tacked on two more runs on an error in the third to go up 4-2.
Kodiak threatened to cut the lead in half in the fifth. Shanoah Spear ripped a one-out double. Things got weird after that. Kodiak coach Tom Bolen inserted a courtesy runner who was removed from the starting lineup earlier in the game. Homer coach Bill Bell brought the move to the attention of the umpires. After a 10-minute conversation, the runner was called out for illegal substitution.
The Bears mounted another rally in the sixth when walks to Anastasia Solomon and Kariona Harford and fielder’s choice by Carlie Lee loaded the bases with two outs. Adkins wiggled out of the jam by getting Addalina Haagensen to line out to third base.
Homer added an insurance run in the seventh on a groundout by Delilah Harris that scored Adkins.
Kodiak went down in order in the bottom of the seventh.
Haagensen had a double, while Britney Llorente and Kate Holland had singles.
Spear was solid in the circle, giving up seven hits — four singles by Adkins. She struck out three and walked two.
THUNDER MT. 12, KODIAK 0
Behind the dominant pitching by Riley Harp, Thunder Mountain — the Southeast Conference runner-up — beat Kodiak for the fifth time this season.
Harp tossed a complete-game one-hitter while striking out half of the 14 batters she faced. Solomon broke up Harp’s no-hitter with two outs in the fourth inning with a single to left.
Harp, who also had three hits with the stick, was boosted by plenty of offense from her slugging teammates. Thunder Mountain smashed 10 hits off of Spear and Danica Howell. Kodiak’s pitchers were not helped by their defense as two costly outfield errors led to six runs.
The Falcons ended the game via the mercy rule by scoring seven runs in the fourth inning on only two hits.
SCOREBOARD
Friday
Homer 5, Kodiak 2
Ketchikan 6, North Pole 5
Ketchikan 8, Thunder Mountain 0
Delta 17, Homer 10
Thunder Mountain 12, Kodiak 0
North Pole 9, Homer 1
Saturday
Thunder Mountain 13, North Pole 0
Ketchikan 12, Delta 6
Third-place game — Thunder Mountain 19, Delta 11
Championship game — Ketchikan 9, Thunder Mountain 1
