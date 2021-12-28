It was breakfast at The Floyd.
In what might have been the earliest tip-off in the 54-year history of the Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament, Bethel’s girls — powered by Ava Lieb and Bryn Garrison — dealt Kodiak a 45-26 loss Tuesday morning.
How early was the opening tip on the second day of the island’s holiday basketball tournament? Try 9 a.m.
It was an even earlier wake-up call for the players. Kodiak’s Marielle Mangrobang woke up at 7 a.m. She needed to be nudged, though, by teammate Hannah Nero to roll out of bed that early on Christmas vacation.
“I had to call someone to make sure I was awake,” Mangrobang said.
Fill-in coach Debbie Rohrer, also Kodiak High’s activities director, asked the players to arrive at the gym by 7:45 a.m. That was a quick turnaround for a team that played less than 12 hours the night before — a 45-28 Northern Lights Conference loss to Soldotna.
“It gave them a few extra minutes to wake up. They were tired, obviously, and when they walked in, they looked tired,” Rohrer said.
Rohrer might not have even slept.
She was at the school until midnight — the Kodiak boys wrapped up their Monday victory over Soldotna shortly before 10 p.m. — and was back at the school at 7 a.m. getting things ready for the tournament that she is also organizing.
Interestingly enough, this was not Kodiak’s first 9 a.m. game of the young campaign. Before Christmas, the Bears started the season with a pancake and eggs game at the Lumen Christi Tournament. So that makes two of Kodiak’s five games this season that has started before the sun has risen.
“It’s not too bad. We definitely know how to wake up in the morning now,” Mangrobang said.
Mangrobang, a 5-foot-5 senior guard, scored six of her eight points in the second half. Her outburst included a 3-pointer — one of three for Kodiak — in the third period. It was her second long ball in as many games.
“I didn’t know it was going to go in. I just put it up,” she said. “I looked at Deb and she was just shaking her head.”
The small crowd was pleased. She received an even bigger ovation when she drilled a long ball in Monday’s game. Fans flooded the stands on Monday to watch the Kodiak girls play their first home game since Feb. 15, 2020. A span of 682 days.
The pandemic impacted the past two Kodiak seasons. This season is a full go.
“It feels really good having your own hometown watch you, and this being my last season,” Mangrobang said. “It also feels really good when you score. They cheer really loud.”
Kodiak (1-4) stayed with Bethel in the early goings, trailing only 9-7 after the first quarter.
The 3A Warriors outscored the 4A Bears 14-5 in the second and increased the lead to 17 entering the fourth.
Bethel dominated the offensive glass in building the lead and held Kodiak to 11 points in the middle frames.
“We need to put a whole game together and need to rebound,” Rohrer said. “That is huge and key. When they are getting four offensive rebounds and a basket that is going to kill you.”
Garrison and Lieb cleaned up the offensive glass and paced Bethel in the scoring column. The sophomore Garrison had 14 points, while the senior Lieb hit two first-half triples and ended with 10 points.
For the second straight game, Avie Arevelo paced Kodiak in scoring. The junior dropped in 11 points after netting a career-high 13 points in Monday’s loss.
Kodiak — the defending Floyd champion — plays for fourth place at 2 p.m. today.
NORTH POLE 30,
SOLDOTNA 27
North Pole punched its ticket to today’s championship game with a 3-point victory over Soldotna.
Alicia Guzman led the way for the Patriots, netting a game-high 13 points.
Rhys Cannava led Soldotna with seven points.
North Pole, playing for its first Floyd title since 1989, will battle either Bethel or Soldotna in the 6 p.m. title match.
Bethel and Soldotna play at 9 a.m., with the winner advancing to the championship.
BETHEL 50, NIKISKI 25
Hours after beating Kodiak, Bethel remained alive in the tournament by doubling up Nikiski.
Bethel’s Garrison sprung for a game-high 20 points.
Nikiski was paced by Savanna Stock’s seven points.
WARRIORS 45, BEARS 26
Bethel 9 14 12 10 — 45
Kodiak 7 5 6 8 — 26
Bethel (45) — Phelan 1 0-4 2, Herron 0 0-0 0, Lieb 3 2-4 10, Garrison 5 4-7 14, Sosa 3 0-0 7, Boney 0 0-0 0, Egoak 2 0-0 4, Smith 3 2-6 8. Totals: 17 8-21 45.
Kodiak (26) — Arevalo 4 3-7 11, Holland 1 0-2 3, Nero 1 0-0 3, Mangrobang 3 1-5 8, Quiambao 0 0-0 0, Bushell 0 0-0 0, Solomon 0 1-2 1, Howell 0 0-0 0, Spear 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-14 26.
3-point goals: Bethel 3 (Lieb 2, Sosa); Kodiak 3 (Holland, Mangrobang, Nero). Fouls: Bethel 16, Kodiak 20. Fouled out — Sosa.
Wednesday
Soldotna vs. Bethel, 9 a.m.
Kodiak vs. Nikiski, 2 p.m.
North Pole vs. Soldotna-Bethel winner, 6 p.m.
