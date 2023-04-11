Track

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Runners line up for the start of the 800-meter run during the F/V Invincible Pentathlon Saturday at Joe Floyd Track and Field. 

Even without competing in the 800-meter run, Kodiak’s Jisselle Blanco repeated as the girls champion of the F/V Invincible Penthatlon. 

Blanco wasn’t feeling well for Saturday’s 800 at Joe Floyd Track and Field, so she watched from the sideline. It didn’t change the outcome. 

