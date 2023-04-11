Even without competing in the 800-meter run, Kodiak’s Jisselle Blanco repeated as the girls champion of the F/V Invincible Penthatlon.
Blanco wasn’t feeling well for Saturday’s 800 at Joe Floyd Track and Field, so she watched from the sideline. It didn’t change the outcome.
By winning the 100-meter run (13.76 seconds), the 300 hurdles (53.82) and the shot put (23 feet, 4 inches), her point total of 1,889 held up over runner-up Maggie Hubert’s total of 1,719.
Blanco also won the 400 (1:11.25), but those points did not add to her total.
Blanco’s total eclipsed her winning mark of 1,649 from last season.
The 800 win went to Abigail Harver (2:53.75), while Avie Arevalo took the high jump (4-2).
Manny Silva crushed the boys competition, winning with 2,528 points — 283 points ahead of runner-up Enrique Silva.
Manny Silva picked up a win in the 100 (11.98), was second in the 300 hurdles (46.68) and the high jump (4-10), eighth in the 800 (2:25.13) and 11th in shot put (25-7).
Elias Litzow won the 800 (2:10.62), Matthew Macapugay took the 300 hurdles (46.68), Aron Bautista was first in the shot put (41-6) and Enrique Silva cleared the high jump field (5-2). Gabriel Koehler won the 400 (56.68).
F/V Invincible Pentathlon results
Girls
1. Jisselle Blanco, 1,889.76 points; 2. Maggie Hubert, 1,719.03; 3. Avie Arevalo, 1,458.51; 4. Abigail Harver, 1,428.66; 5. Serenity Bushell, 1,416.55; 6. Mizzy Arbues, 1,354.08; 7. Grace McSparron, 787.72.
100 — 1. Jisselle Blanco, 13.76; 2. Avie Arevalo, 14.51; 3. Mizzy Arbues, 15.08; 4. Serenity Bushell, 15.55; 5. Abigail Harver, 15.66; 6. Maggie Hubert, 16.03; 7. Grace McSparron, 17.72.
400 — 1. Jisselle Blanco, 1:11.25; 2. Serenity Bushell, 1:11.78; 3. Abigail Harver, 1:14.07; 4. Mizzy Arbues, 1:19.07; 5. Avie Arevalo, 1:20.05; 6. Grace McSparron, 1:28.23.
800 — 1. Abigail Harver, 2:53.75; 2. Serenity Bushell, 3:00.23; 3. Maggie Hubert, 3:15.04; 4. Mizzy Arbues, 3:24.49; 5. Grace McSparron, 3:29.45; 6. Avie Arevalo, 3:33.35.
300 hurdles — 1. Jisselle Blanco, 53.82; 2. Maggie Hubert, 1:00.38.
Shot put — 1. Jisselle Blanco, 23-4; 2. Serenity Bushell, 21-6; 3. Avie Arevalo, 20-10; 4. Mizzy Arbues, 20-5; 5. Donavyn Koehler, 19-7.5; 6. Lindy Glenn, 19-3; 7. Maggie Hubert, 17-8; 8. Abigail Harver, 17-6; 9. Grace McSparron, 14-1.
High jump — 1. Avie Arevalo, 4-2; 2. Jisselle Blanco, 3-10; 3. Maggie Hubert, 3-10; 4. Mizzy Arbues, 3-8; 5. Grace McSparron, 3-2.
Boys (top 10)
Pentathlon — 1. Manny Silva, 2,528; 2. Enrique Silva, 2,245; 3. Miles Grimes, 2,160; 4. Gabriel Koehler, 2,081; 5. Jacob Sarnowski, 2,023; 6. Matthew, Macapugay 1,927; 7. Elias Litzow, 1,833; 8. Ram Caballa, 1,786; 9. John Ticman, 1,784; 10. Josh Marquez, 1,746.
100 — 1. Manny Silva, 11.98; 2. John Ticman, 12.14; 3. Gian Saliva, 12.48; 4. Matthew Macapugay, 12.51; 5. Enrique Silva, 12.52; 6. Jonathan Alonzo, 12.59; 7. Jacob Sarnowski, 12.76; 8. Miles Grimes, 12.79; 9. Ashton Rodgers, 12.95; 10. Joshua Marquez, 13.02.
400 — 1. Gabriel Koehler, 56.68; 2. Miles Grimes, 56.70; 3. Elias Litzow, 58.27; 4. Simon Grimes, 58.57; 5. Gian Saliva, 59.44; 6. Joshua Hathaway, 1:00.18; 7. Jonathan Alonzo, 1:01.18; 8. Joseph Hathaway, 1:02.32; 9. Ram Caballa, 1:03; 10. Paxson Williams, 1:03.95.
800 — 1. Elias Litzow, 2:10.62; 2. Gabriel Koehler, 2:14.09; 3. Simon Grimes, 2:17.60; 4. Miles Grimes, 2:18.70; 5. Joseph Hathaway, 2:19.44; 6. Joshua Hathaway, 2:22.56; 7. Jacob Sarnowski, 2:23.19; 8. Manny Silva, 2:25.13; 9. Ram Caballa, 2:33.46; 10. Enrique Silva, 2:35.61.
300 hurdles — 1. Matthew Macapugay, 46.68; 2. Manny Silva, 46.80; 3. Joshua Marquez, 49.26; 4. John Ticman, 49.56; 5. Enrique Silva, 51.01; 6. John Deniel Recustodio, 52.26; 7. Ram Caballa, 53.76; 8. Nathan Bungay, 57.22; 9. Jacob Sarnowski, 58.69; 10. Michael Valenzuela, 1:03.78.
Shot put — 1. Aron Bautista, 41-6; 2. Tino Timu, 37-7; 3. Keith Thomas, 35-3; 4. Kent Maramba, 33-7; 5. Derek Ignacio, 28-9; 6. Miles Grimes, 27-6.5; 7. Andrei Hernandez, 27-1; 8. Davon Clark, 26-9; 8. Ashton Rodgers, 26-9; 10. Frank Dorner, 25-11.
High jump — 1. Enrique Silva, 5-2; 2. Manny Silva, 4-10; 3. Gabriel Koehler, 4-10; 4. John Deniel Recustodio, 4-8; 5. Jacob Sarnowski, 4-6; 5. Nathan Bungay, 4-6; 5. Davon Clark, 4-6; 8. Miles Grimes, 4-4; 8. Paxson Williams, 4-4; 8. Jonathan Alonzo, 4-4.
