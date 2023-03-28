Krista Cowley never flinched.
The right-hander ran through the bracket in the first Sunday Sweeper bowling tournament of the season Sunday at Tropic Lanes.
Cowley capped a perfect afternoon with a championship match victory over John Kappelhoff with a handicap score of 177-145.
The graduate of Kodiak High School made the challenging oil pattern look easy as four of her five victories were by more than 30 pints. Her closest threat was a seven-pin victory over Dustin Collier in the opening round.
She then disposed of, in order, Philip Obas, Derek Clarkston and Kappelhoff to claim her first title.
Kappelhoff shook off the loss to Cowley and returned to the title match with a decisive victory over Clarkston in the consolation bracket final.
On his way to a runner-up finish, Kappelhoff defeated Stephanie Gatson, Rick Borton and No. 1 seed Whitney Sands.
Clarkston finished third by edging Janet Baker in the fourth-place match.
Sands led a field of 26 bowlers after five games of qualifying. The top 16 advanced to the double-elimination bracket.
Qualifying handicap score
Five games, top 16 make cut
1. Whitney Sands, 1,062; 2. Matt Kiefer, 1,027; 3. John Crye, 1,004; 4. Rick Borton, 997; 5. John Kappelhoff, 984; 6. Krista Cowley, 981; 7. Nathaniel Kiefer, 975; 8. Joel Macaroila, 972; 9. Julian Bean, 966; 10. Derek Clarkston, 964; 11. Dustin Collier, 953; 12. Stephanie Gaston, 952; 13. Nathan Watkins, 949; 14. Philip Obas, 947; 15. Manny Narra, 937; 16. Janet Baker, 936; 17. Alma Canete, 922; 18. Layne Wilde, 911; 19. Thien Vonghakhone, 904; 20. Joyce Gregory, 903; 21. Jason Chambers, 882; 22. Shane Parker, 882; 23. Dave Smith, 876; 24. Jeff Kiefer, 866; 25. James Glenn, 840; 26. Tim Kisala.
Bracket play (handicap scores)
Opening round
Whitney Sands def. Janet Baker, 211-164; Joel Macaroila def. Julian Bean, 219-175; John Kappelhoff def. Stephanie Gatson, 176-164; Rick Borton def. Nathan Watkins, 194-179; Philip Obas def. John Crye, 204-199; Krista Cowley def. Dustin Collier, 198-191; Derek Clarkston def. Nathaniel Kiefer, 184-184 (10-9 in rolloff). Matt Kiefer def. Manny Narra, 226-175.
Quarterfinals
Whitney Sands def. Joel Macaroila, 207-169; John Kappelhoff def. Rick Borton, 171-145; Krista Cowley def. Philip Obas, 201-163; Derek Clarkston def. Matt Kiefer, 196-190.
Semifinals
John Kappelhoff def. Whitney Sands, 203-187; Krista Cowley def. Derek Clarkston, 186-167.
Winner’s bracket championship
Krista Cowley def. John Kappelhoff, 215-183.
Consolation
First round
Janet Baker def. Julian Bean, 209-164; Nathan Watkins def. Stephanie Gatson, 234-143; Dustin Collier def. John Crye, 228-208; Manny Narra def. Nathanie Kiefer, 176-159.
Second round
Janet Baker def. Matt Kiefer, 171-139; Nathan Watkins def. Philip Obas, 215-197; Rick Barton def. Dustin Collier, 220-194; Joel Macaroila def. Manny Narra, 206-160.
Consolation semifinals
Janet Baker def. Whitney Sands, 198-176; Derek Clarkston def. Joel Macaroila, 231-207.
Fourth-place match
Derek Clarkston def. Janet Baker, 174-154.
Third-place match
John Kappelhoff def. Derek Clarkston, 171-140.
Championship match
Krista Cowley def. John Kappelhoff, 177-145.
