The brackets are set for the 4A and 3A state volleyball championships and Kodiak was heartbreakingly close to being in the field.
As the third-place team in the Northern Lights Conference championships, Kodiak was placed in a pool with East Anchorage (Cook Inlet Conference’s fourth-place team), Juneau (Southeast Conference runner-up) and North Pole (Mid Alaska Conference runner-up) for the final at-large selection.
Alaska School Activities Association used six criteria to award either a point or half a point to the four teams.
The list included head-to-head matches, head-to-head sets, common opponents match record, common opponents set record, matches won against other state 4A qualifiers and overall match record percentage vs. 4A schools.
When the math was calculated, East emerged with 2.5 points to Kodiak’s 2 points. North Pole had 1.5 points and Juneau 0.
Kodiak was vying for its first state tournament appearance since 2015 but ended up half a point shy of advancing to the big dance.
The 4A and 3A state tournaments begin Thursday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Wasilla vs. West, 11:45 a.m.
Thunder Mt. vs. Colony, 1:30 p.m.
Lathrop vs. South, 3:15 p.m.
Sitka vs. Nikiski, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Monroe, 11:45 a.m.
Valdez vs. Houston, 1:30 p.m.
Kenai vs. Nome, 3:15 p.m.
