It’s not often Kodiak wrestling participates in dual meets. That was why coach Junior Valladolid gave his squad a primer on the scoring before the program’s only home event of the season against Wasilla and Palmer.
In a dual meet, a team gets three points for winning a decision by fewer than eight points, four points for a major decision, five points for a technical fall and six points for a pinfall.
It’s an entirely different scoring system than used in tournaments.
“I don’t think they realized that,” Valladolid said. “Maybe I was coaching with more urgency than they were realizing at the end of some of the matches.”
With only one close dual match out of the four held over the weekend at Kodiak High School, the scoring system wasn’t much of a factor, but it still offered a teaching moment for Valladolid.
“When I told them to release somebody at the end just to take them down again to get the major, I think they were a little confused,” the coach said.
With tournaments filling Kodiak’s wrestling calendar, dual meets have become nearly extinct for the Bears — this was the first of the season. The second and final one will be the night before the John Tobin Invitational in Fairbanks.
Kodiak swept the four duals, topping Wasilla (50-27 and 46-27) and Palmer (39-34 and 46-26).
Sawyer Stevens won all four of his matches at 145 pounds.
Megan Cornett and Mia Crandall were 3-0, while Damon May, Ethan Benton and Ram Caballa went 3-1. Garritt Roberts and Samuel Lopez were 2-0.
“It was great seeing the kids and getting them to wrestle at home,” Valladolid said.
This was Kodiak’s first and only home matches of the season.
Seniors Chiara Caballa, Hannah Finley, Lopez, Roberts, Stevens, Reese Arnet, Wyatt Buck and Benton were honored during Friday’s meet.
“I feel like most of the kids did very well checking their emotions at the door and just wrestle,” Valladolid said.
Kodiak is at the Lancer Smith Memorial Tournament Friday and Saturday at the Curtis D. Menard Sports Complex in Wasilla.
Saturday
KODIAK 46, WASILLA 27
119 — Hunter Stonestreet, Was, p. Damon May, Kod, 3:15. 125 — Peyton Wright, Was, inj. win over Ram Caballa, Kod. 130 — Samuel Lopez, Kod, p. Hudson Bartlett, Was, 0:44. 135 — Garritt Roberts, Kod, m.d. Ayden Stickle, Was, 12-3. 140 — Sawyer Stevens, Kod, p. Victor Fonov, Was, 0:41. 145 — Max Moat, Was, won by forfeit. 152 — Kaleb Boothby, Was, dec. Jonah Stewart, Kod, 3-1. 160 — Whalen Halverson, Was, p. Reese Arnett, Kod, 3:29. 189 — Ethan Benton, Kod, p. Phillip Howlett, Was, 0:53. 215 — Kavik Skonberg, Kod, won by forfeit.
Girls
107 — Megan Cornett, Kod, p. Kichelle Frizzelle, Was, 3:00. 120 — Mia Crandall, Kod, won by forfeit. 132 — Hannah Finley, Kod, p. Olivia Probasco, Was, 5:46.
KODIAK 46, PALMER 26
119 — Damon May, Kod, won by forfeit. 125 — Ram Caballa, Kod, won by forfeit. 130 — Garritt Roberts, Kod, won by forfeit. 135 — Drew Deemer, Pal, t.f. Samuel Lopez, Kod, 18-2. 140 — Sawyer Stevens, Kod, m.d. Will Lindsey, Palmer, 12-3. 152 — Jonah Stewart, Kod, p. Gannon Clarkson, Pal, 1:30. 160 — Corbin Gerkin, Pal, p. Reese Arnett, Kod, 1:00. 171 — Jadon Weldon, Pal, won by forfeit. 189 — Jacob Lehman, Pal, p. Kavik Skonberg, Kod, 5:10. 215 — Ethan Benton, p. Kamryn Woodfork, Pal, 1:00.
Girls
100 — Megan Cornett, Kod, won by forfeit. 120 — Mia Crandall, Kod, won by forfeit. 132 — Nena Trout, Pal, dec. Hannah Finley, Kod, 7-0.
Friday
KODIAK 50, WASILLA 27
119 — Damon May, Kod, p. Hunter Stonestreet, Was, 1:55. 125 — Peyton Wright, Was, t.f. Ram Caballa, Kod, 17-2. 130 — Samuel Lopez, Kod, m.d. Hudson Bartlett, Was, 13-4. 135 — Garritt Roberts, Kod, m.d. Ayden Stickle, Was, 12-2. 140 — Victor Fonov, Was, p. Manny Silva, Kod, 3:00. 145 — Sawyer Stevens, Kod, p. Max Moat, Was, 1:01. 152 — Kaleb Boothby, Was, m.d. Jonah Stewart, 14-4. 160 — Noah Benoit, Was, p. Reese Arnett, Kod, 0:42. 171 — Whalen Halverson, Was, won by forfeit. 189 — Ethan Benton, Kod, p. Phillip Howlett, Pal, 0:53. 215 — Kavik Skonberg, Kod, won by forfeit.
Girls
107 — Megan Cornett, Kod, p. Kichelle Frizzelle, Was, 3:47. 120 — Mia Crandall, Kod, won by forfeit. 132 — Hannah Finley, Kod, p. Olivia Probasco, Was, 4:25.
KODIAK 39, PALMER 34
119 — Damon May, Kod, won by forfeit. 125 — Ram Caballa, Kod, won by forfeit. 130 — Garritt Roberts, Kod, won by forfeit. 135 — Wil Lindsey, Pal, m.d. Samuel Lopez, Kod, 17-9. 140 — Drew Deemer, Pal, p. Manny Silva, Kod, 1:49. 145 — Sawyer Stevens, Kod, p. Gannon Clarkson, Pal, 1:23. 152 — Averon Katcheak, Pal, p Jonah Stewart, Kod, 1:24. 160 — Jadom Weldon, Pal, p. Reese Arnett, Kod, 1:41. 171 — Corbin Gerkin, Pal, won by forfeit. 189 — Jacob Lehman, Pal, p. Ethan Benton, Kod, 4:45.
Girls
120 — Mia Crandall, Kod, won by forfeit. 132 — Hannah Finley, Kod, dec. Nena Trout, Pal, 5-4.
