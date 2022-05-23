Thursday, May 26
Baseball: Kodiak at the Southcentral Conference Championships in Palmer.
Friday, May 27
Baseball: Kodiak at the Southcentral Conference Championships in Palmer.
Softball: Kodiak vs. Soldotna-Kenai winner at the Northern Lights Conference in Soldotna, 1 p.m.
Track: Kodiak at the Division I State Championships at Dimond High School in Anchorage.
Saturday, May 28
Baseball: Kodiak at the Southcentral Conference Championships in Palmer.
Softball: Kodiak at the Northern Lights Conference in Soldotna.
Track: Kodiak at the Division I State Championships at Dimond High School in Anchorage.
