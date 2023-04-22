Soccer

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

A Kodiak soccer player kicks the ball during a practice at Joe Floyd Track and Field. 

The Kodiak High girls soccer team earned their first victory since 2019 with a 2-0 victory over Redington to close out the Homer Soccer Tourney Saturday morning at Homer High School. 

Jasmin Samson provided all the scoring for Kodiak with goals in the 15th and 27th minutes. Kodiak goalie Mikylla Madamba pitched the shutout. 

