In the season’s opening track and field meet, Kodiak’s Jisselle Blanco showed that she is one of the top hurdlers in the state.
The junior finished third in the 100-meter hurdles Saturday at the Russ Edwards Big C Relays inside The Dome in Anchorage.
Blanco posted a time of 17.78 seconds — only .40 seconds off her personal best — in the eight-person final, finishing only behind East Anchorage senior and reigning state champion Olyvia Mamae (15.28) and Colony senior Kylie Wallace (17.49).
Blanco reached the finals by finishing second in the preliminary round (17.98) and fourth in the semifinals (18.15).
Blanco added a seventh-place finish in the 300 hurdles (52.74) and ran the opening leg on Kodiak’s ninth-place distance medley relay squad (15:12.45).
Elias Litzow scored the Kodiak boys top finish, placing seventh in the 3,200 (10:22.88). The junior also was 10th in the 800 (2:06.38) and ran legs on Kodiak’s fourth-place sprint medley relay (3:55.97) and fifth-place distance medley relay (11:44.10).
Two past Kodiak stars flew to Anchorage from the Lower 48 to run in the Skinny Raven Laird Prosser Memorial Mile. Miles Dunbar — a 2006 KHS graduate — was second in the 10-man field with a time of 4:14.55. Keith Osowski — a 2016 KHS graduate — was third in 4:16.05.
Hans Roelle — a 2010 West Anchorage graduate — won in 4:13.68.
This week, Kodiak competes in the F/V Invincible Pentathlon that begins Thursday with the shot put, 100 and 300 hurdles. Athletes will do the high jump on Friday and finish with the 800 on Saturday.
100-meter run — 14. Manny Silva, 11.86. 33. Gian Saliva, 12.50.
400 — 9. Miles Grimes, 55.29.
800 — 10. Elias Litzow, 2:06.38; 15. Bengt Anderson, 2:09.16.
3,200 — 7. Elias Litzow, 10:22.88.
110 hurdles — 11. Matthew Macapugay, 18.97; 13. Joshua Marquez, 20.49.
400 relay — 12. Gian Saliva, Matthew Macapugay, Manny Silva, John Ticman, 48.70.
Sprint medley relay (100-100-200-400) — 12. Gian Saliva, John Ticman, Joshua Marquez, Joshua Hathaway, 1:47.63.
Sweedish relay (100-200-300-400) — 4. Miles Grimes, John Ticman, Aron Bautista, Tino Timu, 2:24.32.
Sprint medley relay (200-200-400-800) — 4. Jacob Sarnowski, Miles Grimes, Gabriel Koehler, Elias Litzow), 3:55.97.
Distance medley relay (1,200, 400, 800, 1,600) — 5. Bengt Anderson, Miles Grimes, Elias Litzow, Joseph Hathaway), 11:44.10.
Shot put — 9. Aron Bautista, 40-6; 17. Tino Timu, 37-3.
Discus — 15. Aron Bautista, 99-8; 19. Tino Timu, 92-10.
Long jump — 12. Manny Silva, 17-5.25.
100 — 12. Avie Arevalo, 14.30.
3,200 — 8. Abigail Harver, 13:03.38.
100 hurdles — 3. Jisselle Blanco, 17.78.
300 hurdles — 7. Jisselle Blanco, 52.74.
Sprint medley relay (100-100-200-400) — 11. Avie Arevalo, Abigail Harver, Maggie Hubert, Serenity Bushell), 2:11.87.
Sprint medley relay (200-200-400-800) — 19. Avie Arevalo, Donavyn Koehler, Maggie Hubert, Serenity Bushell), 5:22.31.
Distance medley relay (1,200, 400, 800, 1,600) — 9. Jisselle Blanco, Serenity Bushell, Abigail Harver, Maggie Hubert), 15:12.45.
Discus — 25. Serenity Bushell, 67-11; 55. Donavyn Koehler, 48-6.
