Peter Allan and Donny Parker both claimed they hit lucky shots.
There might have been some luck, but an awful lot of skill was involved, too.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Peter Allan and Donny Parker both claimed they hit lucky shots.
There might have been some luck, but an awful lot of skill was involved, too.
The two Kodiak golfers recently aced the Par-3, 157-yard hole No. 7 at Bear Valley Golf Course.
The two shots came less than three weeks apart. Aces are flying at Kodiak’s nine-hole golf course.
Allan’s ace on July 21 was the first at Bear Valley since Brock Kler aced the seventh hole in May 2020.
Parker’s hole-in-one earlier this week upped the number of aces in the history of Bear Valley to 49.
Who is going to hit milestone No. 50?
Kodiak’s nine-hole course — owned and operated by the Coast Guard — opened in 1986. The first hole-in-one came two years later when Tim Howland sunk his tee shot on hole No. 7 into the cup.
The aces kept rolling from there.
According to the hole-in-one club plaques inside the Bear Valley Golf Course clubhouse, there have been 26 aces on the Par 3, second hole and 21 on No. 7. Yep. That adds up to 48. One nameplate on the plaque didn’t list the hole.
The leader in the clubhouse with four aces is Jason Bang. He hit his first in 2004 and got his second in 2009. No. 3 and 4 came within 17 days of each other in 2010. What a summer it was for Bang.
Chuck Martin — the 2017 men’s winner of the Island Golf Championship — and Howland both have three aces. Sam Manivong, Brett Bass, Brad Troth and Allan all have two.
Allan’s first ace at Bear Valley was in July 2000 on No. 7.
“It was just another lucky shot, the sort that happens at golf courses on a daily basis,” said Allan, a two-time winner of the island golf championship.
Even more rare than a hole-in-one is a double eagle. That has happened four times at Bear Valley and are also included on the hole-in-one plaque.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.