Aniston Krug proved to be one of the top 11-year-old swimmers in the state with her performance at the Alaska Swimming Age Group Championships.
The Kodiak Kingfisher won a pair of events, recorded five personal-best times and was the third-highest point-scorer for her age group.
Two weeks ago in Fairbanks, Krug won the 200-yard backstroke in 2 minutes, 50.19 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 2:28.72. She added runner-up finishes in the 100 freestyle (1:08.94), the 200 freestyle (2:28.72) and the 100 backstroke (1:17.98), and was third in the 50 freestyle (30.64).
Amaya Rocheleau scored Kodiak’s only other win, finishing first in the 14-year-old girls’ 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.84). The Kodiak High School freshman was runner-up in the 200 backstroke (2:19.58) and 50 freestyle (25.55). She was also eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.27) and 18th in the 100 freestyle (1:03.92).
Morgan Hagen, competing in the 13-year-old division, was fourth in the 50 freestyle (27.35), fifth in the 200 backstroke (2:34.46) and 100 backstroke (1:08.77), ninth in the 500 freestyle (2:24.26), 10th in the 100 freestyle (1:02.67), 12th in the 200 individual medley (2:43.05) and 14th in the 200 freestyle (2:24.26).
Sofia Wood’s top finish in the 14-year-old division was ninth in the 200 backstroke (2:27.70). She was 12th in the 500 freestyle (6:23.10), 13th in the 200 IM (2:43.69), 16th in 200 freestyle (2:11.04), 19th in the 100 freestyle (1:04.24) and 22nd in the 50 freestyle (29.73).
Lia Jones, 14, was fourth in the 200 breaststroke (2:56.96), seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.80), 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:12.18), 12th in the 100 freestyle (1:00.93), 15th in the 50 freestyle (28.05) and 19th in the 200 freestyle (2:24.28).
Cody Hubert scored six top-10 finishes in the boys’ 14-year-old division. He was third in the 200 backstroke (2:23.37), fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:49.34), eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.45) and the 200 freestyle (2:09.44), 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:10.79) and the 50 freestyle (26.40), and 13th in the 100 freestyle (59.79).
Landen Alford was seventh in the boys’ 13-year-old 50 freestyle (28.37).
The 14-year-old girls were fourth in the 200 medley relay in 2:02.29 (Rocheleau, Jones, Wood and Hagen), sixth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:50.71 (Jones, Wood, Hagen and Rocheleau) and seventh in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:18.23 (Hagen, Krug, Wood and Jones).
The Kingfishers produced 26 personal-best times.
