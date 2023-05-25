Kodiak baseball and head coach Jason Fox has been here before. The No. 1 seed entering the Southcentral Conference Championships.
The Bears were top dogs in the 2018 and 2021 tournaments. Neither year ended with a title for Fox’s group. In 2018, Kodiak was upset and bounced from the tournament with a 1-2 record. The 2021 tournament had better results, with Kodiak losing to Palmer 8-7 in the championship game.
Here we are two seasons later, and after plowing through the SCC regular season with a 9-1 record, Kodiak is again the No. 1 seed. This time Fox and crew hope to hold onto that top ranking through the three-day tournament that begins today in Kenai.
Kodiak is chasing its first SCC title since 2011 when there was only one classification for high school baseball in Alaska. This is the third SCC tournament since the Division II classification was added.
“We haven’t been able to outright win the region tournament since I have been the coach,” said Fox, who has been in charge since 2017. “I would love to see us do that. We are playing some good baseball right now. Our pitchers our pitching and offensively we are in every game the last two weeks. We are peeking at the right time as far as team baseball goes.”
That wasn’t the case after Kodiak’s first set of games. Fox touted the pitching staff’s depth during the preseason but was left a bit concerned after seeing pitchers walk hitter after hitter.
“That first weekend, I was like, ‘Where the heck did all of our pitching go,” Fox said. “I was worried. We had a lot of walks.”
Hunter Williams, Malakai Olson and Jon Flerchinger — Kodiak’s big three on the mound — hit their rhythm mid-season and have not slowed down, firing gem after gem.
There was Olson’s beauty in a 3-1 over Soldotna. The crafty right-hander tossed a one-hit complete game while fanning seven.
Next up was Williams, who, in Kodiak’s 4-2 victory over Palmer that clinched the SCC top seed, struck out nine in the complete-game win.
And don’t forget Flerchinger, who soaks up innings on the mound.
“In close games, pitchers will be the deciding factor for any team, and we are lucky that we have three pretty good guys at the very top of our rotation,” Fox said. “That gives us three people who could solidly start a game and take us into the 55-pitch zone, where that is one day of rest.”
It’s a luxury to have Williams anchoring the staff. While playing for the Kenai Twins last summer, he was named the top pitcher at the state American Legion baseball tournament. He heated up when the calendar flipped to May.
“He is our baseball guy and our on-field leader,” Fox said. “All the other guys are looking at him.”
Kodiak opens the tournament against No. 8 Redington at 1 p.m. today at Coral Seymour Memorial Ballpark.
During the regular season, Kodiak (9-1 SCC, 10-7 overall) topped Redington 12-1.
The winner advances to a semifinal between the winner of No. 4 Kenai and No. 5 Houston at 7 p.m. Thursday at Coral Seymour. The winner moves to Friday’s championship game at 7 p.m.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Soldotna plays No. 7 Homer and No. 3 Palmer battles No. 6 Grace Christian.
The top three teams in the tournament earn automatic berths to the Division II state tournament that begins June 1 in Wasilla.
The conference has been awarded the two at-large state berths the past two seasons. Kodiak received an at-large selection last season.
“Every team has at least one pitcher who can throw some strikes and do some stuff,” Fox said. “You never know. In a region tournament, where you have to win or go home, everybody is going to play it to win. You expect to see everybody’s top pitcher.”
