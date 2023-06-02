The state’s top track and field talents will compete in Kodiak this weekend at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
The state’s top track and field talents will compete in Kodiak this weekend at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
The Brian Young Invitational — an all-star meet — begins at 2 p.m. today and continues 11 a.m. Saturday.
The BYI was last held in Kodiak in 2021. Last year’s meet took place in Homer.
“We were thrilled when the ferry schedule lined up to have it back here,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said. “The feedback that I get from athletes and coaches is that they love having it here, too.”
The BYI was created by longtime Kodiak coach Marcus Dunbar in 2013 to honor Brian Young, an avid Kodiak High School sports enthusiast who died in 2013 while climbing Denali.
This will be the seventh time the meet will be held in Kodiak.
After concluding last week’s state meet, Mortenson and her athletes watched a YouTube documentary on the BYI.
“I realized some of the athletes on the team just have no idea who Brian Young is and where the meet started,” Mortenson said. “It was fun moment of Kodiak history on Saturday night after the track meet was Over — remembering that you are part of a really big tradition, and the Brian Young Invitational has certainly become a part of Kodiak track tradition.”
Mortenson estimated that close to 100 visiting athletes would be at the meet. Kodiak will be represented by 15 athletes.
“Our athletes are thrilled that they get to race one more time,” Mortenson said.
“It’s a chance for redemption, with low pressure and a relaxed atmosphere.”
An added wrinkle to this year’s meet is the addition of the Alaska Track and Field Age Group Championships, which will take place at the same time as the BYI.
Schedule
Friday
2 p.m. — Girls high jump, boys long jump, boys shot put and girls discus
4 p.m. — 800 relay, 1,600, 100/110 hurdles, 100, 400 and 3,200 relay
Saturday
11 a.m. — Boys high jump, girls long jump, girls shot put, boys discus, boys triple jump
1 p.m. — 400 relay, 300 hurdles, 800, 200, 3,200 and 1,600 relay
Kodiak participants
Manny Silva — 100, 110 hurdles and long jumo
Tino Timu — Shot put and discus
Matthew Macapugay — 110 and 300 hurdles
Jisselle Blanco — Triple jump and 300 hurdles
Aron Bautista — Shot put
Kent Maramba — Discus and shot put
John Ticman — Triple jump
Jacob Sarnowski— 800
Bengt Anderson — 800 and 1,600
Simon Grimes — 800 and 1,600
Miles Grimes — 400, 800 and 1,600
Gabriel Koehler — 400
EJ Silva — High jump
Gian Silva — 200
Elias Litzow — 800
