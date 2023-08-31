Labor Day weekend will be busy for the island’s prep sports teams.
Three of Kodiak High’s fall sports teams will compete on The Rock. Swimming springs into action with a season-opening four-school meet, cross country hosts its only meet of the season at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park and football plays Redington for the first time in program history.
And if you need energy after watching all the events, the Kodiak volleyball team’s annual sushi dinner fundraiser is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the high school.
Kodiak’s only home meet of the season is a whopper. The Bears are hosting state and Cook Inlet Conference powers Chugiak, South Anchorage and Dimond Friday at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park.
It’s a loaded field with some of the state’s best runners.
South Anchorage is the early-season favorite to win the 4A boys state title, while Chugiak’s girls are again heavy favorites to repeat as state champions.
They flexed their strength at the Ted McKenney Invite two weeks ago in Soldotna. Chugiak won the 16-team girls field with 38 points, well ahead of runner-up South Anchorage. The Mustangs, led by Skyler Belmear’s fifth-place finish, placed four runners in the top eight.
Kodiak had only four runners in the race and were paced by senior Abigail Harver’s 50th place.
Chugiak’s boys knocked off South at the Ted McKenney by eight points. Kodiak was fourth in the field of 19 teams. The Wolverines got back on top at last week’s Big 8 Invite on a muddy and rainy Kincaid course in Anchorage.
At the Ted McKenney, South’s top runner — Blaise Boyer — was just ahead of Kodiak’s Elias Litzow. Boyer was fifth in 16:45, while Litzow was sixth in 16:53.
Dimond will be represented by 50 runners, while Chugiak is bringing 28 runners and South 24.
Chugiak was supposed to be here on Sept. 15. But that plan changed since the Anchorage School District is not allowing sports teams to travel during Rosh Hashanah.
That wiped out Kodiak’s second — and final — home meet of the season. But, that’s OK as Chugiak expanded this weekend’s field.
Friday’s meet starts at 4:30 p.m. with the junior varsity boys race. Girls varsity races at 5:15 p.m., followed by the boys varsity at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, the teams will join forces for a 10 a.m. relay race at the raceway at the Kodiak Island State Fairgrounds
Kodiak begins its season with a rare four-school home meet at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool.
The Bears are hosting Soldotna, Lathrop and Hutchinson. Friday’s meet starts at 3 p.m. and Saturday’s meet begins at 10 a.m.
Look for the season-preview story in Friday’s paper.
Kodiak’s last of three straight home games is 6 p.m. Friday at Joe Floyd Track and Field. The Bears take on Redington in a Mid Alaska Conference battle between 0-3 teams.
Could Kodiak snap its 16-game losing skid on Friday? It’s possible.
Redington has lost to Houston (60-0), Homer (66-16) and Kenai (54-14). Kodiak has lost to Kenai (37-0), Houston (50-6) and Homer (52-0).
“When we watch film, this is a team that we are ready to compete with them,” Kodiak coach Taylor Masterson said. “This game has been circled on our schedule after watching their first game. This has got to be the game where we figure it out and turn the corner.”
This will be Kodiak’s first-ever game against Redington, which became a school in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.