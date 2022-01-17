Kodiak Kingfishers
Jan. 15
at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool
Boys
8 and under
25 freestyle — 1. Cole Chelmo, 20.64; 2. Everett Wilson, 33.91; 3. Oscar Chelmo, 39.81.
25 backstroke — 1. Cole Chelmo, 26.46.
25 breaststroke — 1. Cole Chelmo, 30.31.
50 freestyle — 1. Cole Chelmo, 50.17; 2. Everett Wilson, 1:19.33.
10 and under
50 freestyle — 1. Huxley Williams, 38.07; 2. Tommy Neo, 38.13; 3. Trevor Jones, 43.77; 4. Sawyer Fitzgerald, 53.08.
50 backstroke — 1. Tommy Neo, 45.75; 2. Huxley Williams, 48.11; 3. Trevor Jones, 53.97.
50 breaststroke — Huxley Williams, 57.71; 2. Trevor Jones, 59.12.
50 butterfly — 1. Tommy Neo, 45.47.
12 and under
100 freestyle — 1. Roman Keysalov, 1:26.97; 2. Tommy Neo, 1:32.07; 3. Eric Litzow, 1:34.17; 4. Huxley Williams, 1:34.62; 5. Trevor Jones, 1:46.02; 6. Warren McLaren, 1:47.93.
11-12
50 freestyle — 1. Roman Keysalov, 37.64; 2. Eric Litzow, 39.19; 3. Warren McLaren, 48.13; 4. Johnathan Opheim, 53.36.
50 backstroke — 1. Roman Keysalov, 45.88.
50 breaststroke — 1. Eric Litzow, 49.45.
13-14
50 freestyle — 1. Brody Strong, 31.41; 2. Nathan Hicks, 31.96; 3. Stokely Williams, 36.68.
14 and under
100 freestyle — 1. Landen Alford, 1:08.25; 2. Brody Strong, 1:09.93; 3. Nathan Hicks, 1:10.25; 4. Stokely Williams, 1:25.34.
Open
200-yard medley relay — 1. Paxson Williams, Nick Carver, Jacob Sarnowski, Connor Burnside, 1:56.77; 2. Elias Litzow, Landen Alfrod, Ian Rocheleau, Owen Hasenstab, 2:00.69.
200 individual medley — 1. Cody Hubert, 2:32.76.
100 freestyle — 1. Nick Carver, 54.91; 2. Elias Litzow, 56.13; 3. Owen Hasenstab, 58.66; 4. Conner Burnside, 59.82; 5. Paxson Williams, 1:03.23.
200 freestyle — 1. Ian Rocheleau, 1:53.40; 2. Jacob Sarnowski, 2:00.79.
100 backstroke — 1. Cody Hubert, 1:08.74; 2. Elias Litzow, 1:12.99; 3. Brody Srong, 1:22.09; 4. Landen Alford, 1:22.61; 5. Nathan Hicks, 1:23.28.
100 breaststroke — 1. Nick Carver, 1:04.53; 2. Jacob Sarnowski, 1:10.83; 3. Paxson Williams, 1:29.73.
100 butterfly — 1. Ian Rocheleau, 55.05.
50 freestyle — 1. Jacob Sarnowski, 24.44; 2. Conner Burnside, 25.86; 3. Owen Hasenstab, 26.81; 4. Paxson Williams, 28.55.
500 freestyle — 1. Max Robinson, 5:40.66; 2. Cody Hubert, 5:45.84; 3. Elias Litzow, 5:47.77; 4. Landen Alford, 7:03.51.
Girls
8 and under
25 freestyle — 1. Laena Sortor, 23.76; 2. Holly Cossette, 24.81; 3. Doris Schroeder, 27.75; 4. Isla Fox, 27.95; 5. Myer Attum, 33.03.
25 backstroke — 1. Laena Sortor, 24.94; 2. Holly Cossette, 25.32; 3. Doris Schroeder, 26.47; 4. Isla Fox, 29.51; 5. Myer Wattum, 36.94.
25 breaststroke — 1. Laena Sortor, 35.59; 2. Myer Wattum, 36.66.
25 butterfly — 1. Laena Sortor, 36.27.
10 and under
50 freestyle
1. Rosalee Stokes, 47.09; 2. Olivia Wood, 49.12; 3. Andie Wattum, 49.20; 4. Thea Olson, 49.36.
50 backstroke — 1. Olivia Wood, 52.29; 2. Rosalee Stokes, 55.83.
12 and under
100 individual medley — 1. Aniston Krug, 1:25.12; 2. Kelly Neo, 1:27.95; 3. Delaney Glenn, 1:29.36; 4. Elianah Jones, 1:30.47; 5. Lilly Gilbour, 1:44.29; 6. Laena Sortor, 2:09.68.
100 freestyle — 1. Molly Fitzgerald, 1:34.22.
11-12
50 freestyle
1. Kelly Neo, 33.04; 2. Elianah Jones, 35.54; 3. Lilly Gilmour, 37.00; 4. Molly Fitzgerald, 40.97; 5. Leah Flerchinger, 52.57.
50 backstroke — 1. Aniston Krug, 37.86; 2. Lilly Gilmour, 41.89; 3. Molly Fitzgerald, 45.35; 4. Leah Flerchinger, 1:02.89.
50 breaststroke — 1. Aniston Krug, 49.33; 2. Lilly Gilbour, 56.41.
13-14
100 butterfly — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, 1:09.89; 2. Morgan Hagen, 1:18.30.
50 freestyle — 1. Evangelia Jones, 28.03; 2. Maggie Hunert, 32.05; 3. Samantha Coulter, 34.32.
14 and under
100 freestyle — 1. Evangelia Jones, 1:02.23; 2. Aniston Krug, 1:08.57; 3. Samantha Coulter, 1:20.47.
Open
200 individual medley — 1. Morgan Hagen, 2:44.75; 2. Sofia Wood, 2:50.52.
100 backstroke — 1. Morgan Hagen, 1:13.83; 2. Sofia Wood, 1:18.44; 3. Maggie Hubert, 1:18.73; 4. Delaney Glenn, 1:24.68; 5. Kelly Neo, 1:27.67.
200 backstroke — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, 2:20.47; 2. Evangelia Jones, 2:40.93.
100 breaststroke — 1. Sofia Wood, 1:30.32; 2. Maggie Hubert, 1:31.68; 3. Elianah Jones, 1:37.62; 4. Samantha Coulter, 1:46.45.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Morgan Hagen, Sofia Wood, Maggie Hubert, Amaya Rocheleau, 1:57.10.
