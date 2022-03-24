Kodiak Hockey League’s 14U squad went 1-3 at the B state tournament held March 18-20 in Fairbanks.
After dropping its first three games, Kodiak capped the tournament with a 5-1 victory over AHA that secured a fourth-place finish in Division I. Both Division I and II fielded five teams.
The first three games featured closes losses 3-2 losses to Palmer and Nikiski, and a 4-1 defeat to the Avalanche.
Rylee Otto scored a hat trick in Kodiak’s victory over AHA. Kodiak also had goals from John Bowman (three), Weston Roberts (one), James Erpedling (one) and John Paul Pogson (one) during the tournament.
Simon Lonheim led Kodiak with two assists, while Erpedling, Marek Wyskowski, Bowman and Otto had one assist.
The 14U team was coached by Connor Buethin and Matt Stern, and managed by Katie Curry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.