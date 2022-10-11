Kodiak swimming spent two days in Soldotna competing in a pair of meets — the SoHi Pentathlon and Invitational.
Behind three first-place finishes, Kodiak’s girls were runner-up in Saturday’s Invitational with 72 points — 37 markers behind champion Colony.
Amaya Rocheleau and Morgan Hagen were double-win
Both were on the winning 200-yard freestyle relay that scored a time of 1 minute, 46.1 seconds. Emily Neo and Alison Narog rounded out the relay.
Rocheleau added a victory in the 100-yard backstroke with a time with 1:03.34, while Hagen was victorious in the 50 freestyle, finishing in 26.26.
Kodiak’s 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays placed second, while Neo was runner-up in the 100 butterfly.
Without Max Robinson and Jake Sarnowski, Kodiak’s boys placed sixth with 28 points.
Robinson and Sarnowski were running at the Division I State Cross Country Championships in Anchorage.
James Berestoff paced the Bears with a runner-up showing in the 100 freestyle and a fourth in the 200 freestyle.
The day before, Kodiak competed in the SoHi Pentathlon, a fun event where swimmers complete a 100-yard individual medley and 50 yards each of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. The Times of all five events were added to determine a winner.
Rocheleau was Kodiak’s top girl, placing fourth with a time of 3:02.38, hilw Berestoff was the Bears’ top boy in 10th with a time of 2:54.28.
Homer’s Carly Nelson won the girls title in 2:58.26, while Cordova’s Trent Fritsch was the top boy 2:44.94.
Kodiak is at the Palmer Invitational Friday and Saturday.
Friday
SoHi Pentathlon
Kodiak results
Girls
4, Amaya Rocheleau, 3:02.38; 14. Emily Neo, 3:21.64; 16. Lia Jones, 3:26.26; 19. Sofia Wood, 3:28.95; 38. Sam Coulter, 3:53.49; 53. Abby Flerchinger, 4:46.94; 54. Lindy Glenn, 4:54.25; 56. Morgan Hagen, 8:16.30.
Boys
10. James Berestoff, 2:54.28; 21. Connor Burnside, 3:04.33; 31. Noah Coulter, 3:12.35; 47. Nate Hicks, 3:37.84; 54. Isaac Beaver, 3:50.25.
Diving
Girls
10. Sofia Wood, 112.15 points.
Boys
4. Noah Coulter, 181.30; 6. Rowan Wyszkowski, 156.50.
Saturday
Soldotna Invitational
Boys
Team — 1. Seward 58; 2. Soldotna 51; 3. Kenai 51; 4. Colony 47; 5. Palmer 45; 6. Kodiak 28; 7. Homer 27; 8. Cordova 12; 9. Wasilla 11.
Kodiak results
200-yard freestyle — 4. James Berestoff, 1:59:61; 12. Isaac Beaver, 2:32:24.
50 freestyle — 4. Connor Burnside, 24:41; 9. Nate Hicks, 26:61.
1-meter diving — 4. Noah Coulter, 184.00 points; 6. Rowan Wyszkowski, 145.80.
100 butterfly — 10. Nate Hicks, 1:18.55.
100 freestyle — 2. James Berestoff, 52.29.
200 freestyle relay — 4. Noah Coulter, Nate Hicks, Connor Burnside, James Berestoff, 1:42.06.
100 backstroke — 6. Connor Burnside, 1:05.05; 12. Isaac Beaver, 1:18.16.
100 breaststroke — 8. Noah Coulter, 1:16.39.
400 freestyle relay — 4. Connor Burnside, Isaac Beaver, Nate Hicks, James Berestoff, 3:58.07.
Girls
Team — 1. Colony 109; 2. Kodiak 72; 3. Soldotna 58; 4. Kenai 33; 5. Palmer 29; 6. Homer 23; 7. Wasilla 4; 8. Seward 2.
200-yard medley relay — 2. Morgan Hagen, Lia Jones, Emily Neo, Alison Narog, 2:03:57.
200 freestyle — 6. Sam Coulter, 2:30:92.
200 individual medley — 5. Amaya Rocheleau, 2:28.95; 7. Emily Neo, 2:35:33.
50 freestyle — 1. Morgan Hagen, 26:26; 3. Alison Narog, 27:50.
1-meter diving — 10. Sofia Wood, 112.0 points.
100 butterfly — 2. Emily Neo, 1:07.52.
100 freestyle — 4. Lia Jones, 1:03:42; 16. Lindy Glenn, 1:26:14; 17. Abby Flerchinger, 1:26.55.
500 freestyle — 6. Sofia Wood, 6:12.29; 10. Sam Coulter, 6:56.96.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, Emily Neo, Alison Narog, Morgan Hagen, 1:46.41.
100 backstroke — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, 1:03.34; 2. Morgan Hagen, 1:08.51.
100 breaststroke — 4. Lia Jones, 1:22.52; 16. Abby Flerchinger, 1:43.01; 17. Lindy Glenn, 1:46.64.
400 freestyle relay — 2. Alison Narog, Sofia Wood, Lia Jones, Amaya Rocheleau, 4:04.81.
