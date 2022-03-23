March Madness for Alaska’s two biggest basketball classifications begins today at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
The 3A and 4A tournaments will run through Saturday, with the 4A teams getting Thursday off.
East is the top seed for the 4A boys, while ACS (4A girls), Houston (3A boys) and Monroe (3A girls) also earned top seeds.
Schedule
Wednesday
Boys
4A
9:30 a.m. — No. 3 Kodiak vs. No. 6 South Anchorage (main gym)
11 a.m. — No. 1 East vs. No. 8 Juneau (aux gym)
6:15 p.m. — No. 4 West Valley vs. No. 6 Colony (aux gym)
7:45 p.m. — No. 2 Dimond vs. No. 7 Palmer (main gym)
3A
9:30 a.m. — No. 4 Nome vs. No. Hutchison (aux gym)
11 a.m. — No. 3 Valdez vs. No. 6 Homer (main gym)
12:30 p.m. — No. 1 Houston vs. No. 8 Mt. Edgecumbe (aux gym)
3:15 p.m. — No. 2 Grace Christian vs. No. 7 Barrow (main gym)
Girls
4A
8 a.m. — No. 1 ACS vs. No. 8 Lathrop (main gym)
3:15 p.m. — No. 6 West Anchorage vs. No. 6 Dimond (aux gym)
4:45 p.m. — No. 4 Colony vs. No. 5 Ketchikan (aux gym)
6:15 p.m. — No. 2 Wasilla vs. No. 7 Bartlett (main gym)
3A
8 a.m. — No. 4 Sitka vs. No. 5 Kenai (aux gym)
12:30 p.m. — No. 1 Monroe vs. Valdez (main gym)
4:45 p.m. — No. 3 Barrow vs. No. 6 Redington (main gym)
7:45 p.m. — No. 2 Grace Christian vs. No. 7 Bethel (aux gym)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.