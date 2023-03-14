The 51st Iditarod crowned its 2023 champion just after Knik’s Ryan Redington hit Front Street in Nome just after noon, hitting the finish line at around 12:15 p.m. after eight days, 21 hours, 13 minutes and 58 seconds, and nearly 1,000 miles.
The 40-year-old musher was greeted by family members with hugs and cheered on by fans as his dog team, lead by team leaders Ghost and Sven, crossed the Burled Arch.
“It means everything to bring that trophy home,” he told media at the finish chute. “It took a lot of work and lot of patience … we kept our head up high,” Redington said. “I had a lot of great help and support.”
The win also cements the veteran musher’s first win on his 16th race. He also cements a family legacy, being the first to win. Redington’s grandfather, Joe Redington Sr., is an Iditarod founder, while his father Raymie Redington raced in a dozen of the Last Great Races. His brothers, Ray and Robert, also competed
Ryan Redington took a commanding lead over his fellow mushers since leaving White Mountain at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. Redington didn’t waste time, leaving three minutes after the mandatory eight hour checkpoint rest time elapsed.
By 8:22 a.m., he was through the final checkpoint at Safety with six dogs, trailed by Peter Kaiser, the 2019 champion, and Aniak’s Richie Diehl. All three are Alaska Native men.
“I’ve been seeing them a lot throughout the race, they are great competitors,” Redington said.
Redington faced a steep challenge from Kaiser and Diehl for about 200 miles prior to reaching Elim. Kaiser stopped in Elim for five hours of rest while Redington took a gamble and made a 94-mile dash to White Mountain.
“I had to make my move out of Elim to White because I knew that was my only chance to beat him (Kaiser),” Redington said. “Both of those guys are amazing dog drivers. I was amazed to keep in front of them.”
After resting at White Mountain and departing for the last leg, Redington had a four-hour start over the other two.
Kaiser was the second musher to cross the finish line in Nome on Tuesday, his dog team pulling through at 1:36 p.m., about 90 minutes after Redington.
Mushers Brent Sass, the 2022 defending champion both exited the race on Saturday. Sass scratched in Eagle Island due to health concerns, including cracked teeth and a bad cold.
Jessie Holmes, another favorite, slipped from the top contenders as he pulled back 25 miles from Anvik after his dog team faltered. Holmes said he was low on supplies because his drop bags had not arrived during an eight-hour rest in Shageluk. By Monday, he was sixth in the race.
