Ryan Redington

Ryan Redington

The 51st Iditarod crowned its 2023 champion just after Knik’s Ryan Redington hit Front Street in Nome just after noon, hitting the finish line at around 12:15 p.m. after eight days, 21 hours, 13 minutes and 58 seconds, and nearly 1,000 miles.

The 40-year-old musher was greeted by family members with hugs and cheered on by fans as his dog team, lead by team leaders Ghost and Sven, crossed the Burled Arch.

