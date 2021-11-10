The ASAA/First National Bank Alaska Volleyball State Championship starts Thursday in Anchorage.
Northern Lights Conference champion Colony opens against Cook Inlet Conference runner-up West Anchorage at 11:45 a.m. at the Alaska Airlines Center.
NLC runner-up Wasilla drew CIC champion Dimond at 1:30 p.m., while Palmer, the NLC’s No. 3 seed, opens with Southeast Conference champion Thunder Mountain at 3:15 p.m.
The other quarterfinal match pits Mid Alaska champion North Pole against CIC No. 3 South Anchorage at 10 a.m.
The championship match of the double-elimination tournament is 5 p.m. Saturday.
In the 3A tournament, Valdez plays Homer (10 a.m.), Bethel battles Seward (11:45 a.m.), Sitka takes on Nome (1:30 p.m.) and Kenai plays Monroe Catholic (3:15 p.m.).
The 3A championship game is 2 p.m. Saturday.
South is the defending 4A champion, while Homer is the defending 3A champion. Both schools won in 2019. Due to the pandemic, there was not a tournament in 2020.
