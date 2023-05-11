With a 2-1 weekend trip to Redington and Soldotna, Kodiak baseball pushed its record to 6-1 in the Southcentral Conference, 7-7 overall.
The Bears disposed of Redington 15-0 and split a two-game set with Soldotna, winning 3-1 and losing 6-1.
Before last week’s trip, Kodiak took out Homer 15-0 and 11-2 that closed out the home campaign and went 1-3 at the Buddy Dale Tournament in Wasilla, beating Palmer 14-4 and losing to Wasilla 12-11, Soldotna 10-5 and Chugiak 13-4.
Kodiak hosts an alumni game at 6 p.m. Friday at Baranof Field before finishing regular-season play with conference games at Houston (May 18), Grace Christian (May 19) and Palmer (May 20).
KODIAK 3, SOLDOTNA 1
Kodiak junior Malakai Olson had a career outing on the mound, leading Kodiak to a narrow two-run win over Soldotna.
The crafty right-hander fanned seven and was nearly unhittable in seven sparkling innings. The only hit he gave up was a single to Colby Struman to lead off the third inning, while one of his three walks came around to score in the second inning.
That was all Olson allowed, as he retired nine of the last 10 batters to secure the win.
Kodiak took the lead with a two-run third inning. Tyler Christiansen put the Bears on the board with a single that scored Olson, who walked. Williams, who singled early in the inning, gave Kodiak the lead when he scored on an error.
Williams added an insurance run when he singled and scored on an error in the fifth. Williams also doubled and accounted for three of Kodiak’s seven hits.
Christiansen had two singles, while Jeremy Mahle and Jon Flerchinger had singles.
SOLDOTNA 6, KODIAK 1
The Stars scored five runs in the fifth inning to spoil a solid outing from Kodiak’s Hunter Williams.
The Bears’ senior hurler was the hard-luck loser after allowing only two hits in six innings while fanning five. One of the state’s best pitchers during last summer’s American Legion season was not helped by his defense, as all six runs were unearned.
Soldotna’s Colby Struman matched Williams, firing a two-hitter over seven frames. He struck out eight and walked three. Kodiak’s run in the second inning was unearned.
Kodiak’s No. 9 hitter Damonte Moore Toledo tallied two singles representing his team’s hits.
The loss snapped Kodiak’s six-game conference winning streak.
KODIAK 12, REDINGTON 1
Kodiak leadoff hitter Alex Holland doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored in Kodiak’s six-inning romp of Redington.
Hunter Williams doubled, drove in a run and scored three times, while Landon Alford and Moore Toledo drove in a run on singles.
Jon Flerchinger fanned five in 2 2/3 no-hit innings, while Alford struck out three and allowed three hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Kodiak benefited on offense from seven Redington errors and blew the game open with a six-run sixth inning.
KODIAK 15, HOMER 0
Kodiak disposed of visiting Homer in four innings by scoring five in the first, seven in the second and three in the fourth.
Flerchinger went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, and five RBIs. Williams went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Christiansen was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Reese Arnett was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Mahle drove in a pair, while Moore-Toledo doubled in a run and Alford singled home a run.
KODIAK 11, HOMER 2
Christiansen doubled and drove in four to push Kodiak to a 9-run win in the team’s final game at Baranof Field this season.
The bottom of the order came up huge for the Bears, with Moore-Toledo going 2-for-3 with a double and Alford going 2-for-4.
Williams earned the victory, logging four innings of two-hit ball while striking out two and walking four. Flerchinger mopped up in relief, fanning five and allowing one in three innings.
Statistics for the Buddy Dale Tournament were not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.