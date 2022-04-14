Let’s play two.
Today, Kodiak baseball will open the 2022 season with a Southcentral Conference doubleheader against Soldotna at Baranof Field.
The first game begins at 2 p.m., with the second game slated for 5 p.m.
Because of inclement weather forecasted for Friday, Kodiak High School activities director Debbie Rohrer shifted Friday’s conference game to Thursday.
If weather permits, the two teams will play a nonconference game Friday at 5 p.m.
Today will begin with a junior varsity game at 11 a.m.
