Kodiak’s Hunter Williams (far right) is greeted at home plate after blasting a two-run home run in the first inning of a high school baseball game against Kenai in April at Baranof Field. Williams hit two home runs in Kodiak’s 8-2 victory. 

Top-seed Kodiak baseball opens the Southcentral Conference Championships against Redington at 1 p.m. Thursday at Coral Seymour Memorial Ballpark in Kenai. 

During the regular season, Kodiak (9-1 SCC, 10-7 overall) topped Redington 12-1. 

