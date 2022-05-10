Sara Brubaker denied Betsy Lund her sixth Earth Day Triathlon title.
Behind an all-around solid performance, Brubaker captured the overall title in Saturday’s triathlon with a sparkling time of 1 hour, 19 minutes, 37 seconds.
She covered the 1-mile swim in 15:30, the 5-kilometer run in 23:39 and the 20K bike ride in 40:38. All that added up to one of the fastest women’s times in the 36-year history of the triathlon.
Brubaker claimed her first individual title since 2013. She was runner-up in 2014, 2017 and 2018. Last year, Brubaker teamed with Ashley Mortenson to take the team title.
Lund — in her bid for a repeat title and her sixth overall — finished second. She was six seconds faster than Brubaker in the swim but lost ground in the final two events.
Ed Hernaez grabbed the men’s crown with a time of 1:28:08. He went 18:36 in the swim, 27:54 in the run and 41:38 on the bike.
Emily Ryznar won the duathlon, turning 5K run times of 20:30 and 21:51 around a 20K bike time of 45:46.
Heather Preece, Marcus Dunbar and Kathleen Dunbar were the top team with a time of 1:30:47, while Krista Cowley and Jami Gardner won the team duathlon in 1:58:22.
A total of 25 people competed in the event that was organized by the City of Kodiak Parks and Recreation department.
Earth Day
Triathlon/Duathlon
Women
Triathlon (swim, run, bike)
1. Sara Brubaker (15 minutes, 30 seconds, 23:29, 40:38), 1:19:37; 2. Betsy Lund (15:24, 24:42, 41:58), 1:22:04; 3. Jolletta Silva (18:24, 24:39, 46:23), 1:29:26; 4. Laura Mullican (24:00, 26:21, 43:18), 1:33:39; 5. Jen Hernaez (19:35, 27:21, 47:45), 1:34:41; 6. Kathryn Symmes (23:35, 26:52, 45:44), 1:36:11; 7. Lindsey Glenn (16:40, 29:54, 52:07), 1:38:41; 8. Karly Gundersen (24:51, 30:44, 48:00), 1:43:35; 9. Kathryn Ginsberg (27:46, 33:58, 1:02:25), 2:04:09; 10. Marissa McWhirter (24:48, 36:57, 1:04:20), 2:06:05.
Duathlon (run, bike, run)
1. Emily Ryznar (20:30, 45:46, 21:51), 1:28:07; 2. Cassie Keplinger (25:20, 49:04, 28:40), 1:43:04; 3. Natasha Kutchick (28:16, 59:06, 34:25), 2:01:47; 4. Melissa Anderson (31:21, 54:59, 39:33), 2:05:53.
Men
Triathlon
1. Ed Hernaez (18:36, 27:54, 41:38), 1:28:08; 2. Pohai McWhirter (26:50, 34:55, 54:22), 1:56:07.
Mixed
Triathlon
1. Heather Preece, Marcus Dunbar, Kathleen Dunbar (20:43, 20:39, 49:25), 1:30:47; 2. Emily Iaacobucci, Shana Theobald, Chris Guensey (21:42, 33:56, 55:14), 1:50:52.
Duathlon
1. Krista Cowley, Jami Gardner, Krista Cowley (26:16, 1:03:27, 28:39), 1:58:22.
