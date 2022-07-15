It didn’t take long for Kenai to put away West Anchorage.
The Twins sprung for 13 runs in the opening inning and rode that to a 15-0 five-inning American Legion league baseball game victory Thursday at Coral Seymour Memorial Park in Kenai.
That was a big win in more ways than one.
Kenai checks into the clubhouse with a 9-7 record and currently is tied with Palmer for the sixth seed for the state tournament with 43 points.
Will the Twins remain above the cutoff line? They will have to wait and see as there are a bunch of teams still in the conversation for a postseason berth.
The regular season for the league ends Saturday. However, there are several impactful games on the docket involving contending teams, like Juneau vs. Dimond and Wasilla vs. Service.
Kodiak’s Hunter Williams played a crucial role in Kenai’s 13-run first frame. The starting second baseman — hitting third in the order — banged a two-run double, walked and scored two runs in the first.
That was the line he finished with as Williams’ high school teammate, Malakai Olson, replaced him in the order.
The run support was more than enough for Atticus Gibson. The Soldotna High product spun a complete-game three-hitter while fanning seven and walking none.
Kenai pounded out 10 hits off of a trio of West pitchers. The Eagles dropped to 4-11 in league, 6-21 overall.
The top two teams in the American and National divisions earn state berths, while the final four spots are filled with the teams with the best records.
Eagle River and Chugiak lead the American, while Service and South are on top of the National.
