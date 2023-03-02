Sayvia Sellers is good at basketball. The girl proved that over the weekend by putting on a shooting clinic at Kodiak High School.
The 5-foot-7 senior guard swished 17 3-pointers and scored 62 points during ACS’ two-game Northern Lights Conference sweep of Kodiak.
The University of Washington commit became such a favorite of Kodiak fans that by the end of Saturday’s contest the crowd was cheering Sellers to shoot every time she touched the ball. She obliged more than once — often from well behind the line and with a Kodiak defender inches away.
“She is so good. She just needs inches and can pull it beyond the college 3-point range,” Kodiak second-year coach Monica Claridge said.
Sellers is the lead on an incredibly talented ACS squad. It was easy to see why the Lions have won five straight state titles — four at the 3A level and one at the 4A level. The players can dribble, pass and shoot.
ACS has not lost to an in-state opponent since getting beat by Wasilla during the 2017-18 season. Since that loss, the Lions have rattled off 126 consecutive wins against Alaska competition. They do have seven losses to Lower 48 teams during that impressive run.
“God has just blessed us with some talent, so we try to teach consistency over time. Just constantly coming in and putting in work outside of practice,” ACS coach Chad Dyson said. “We have a lot of kids who have really bought in and are really trying to do that. A lot of them have aspirations to play at the college level.”
Don’t worry, Kodiak fans. If you missed seeing Sellers and the juggernaut of ACS last week, the Lions will be back here for the NLC Championships that begin March 9 at Kodiak High School.
They are worth the price of admission.
FINAL WEEK
This is the final week of regular-season play before conference tournaments start. And things are heating up in the NLC.
I want to thank Kodiak boys coach David Anderson for keeping me in line. I had previously reported that Colony and Wasilla had locked up the top two spots in the boys’ bracket. That is not true.
Yes, Colony has clinched the top seed, but with ACS’ late-season surge, the Warriors and the Lions are still in the running for the second spot.
AROUND THE NLC
BOYS
Colony (16-6 overall, 9-0 NLC) — Colony’s 12-game winning streak came crashing down last week with back-to-back losses to West Valley (75-56) and East Anchorage (45-41). It’s no shame losing to the Wolfpack and the T-Birds. Those two schools are a combined 41-3 and will challenge for a state championship later this month.
Up next: Wasilla (Friday).
Wasilla (13-8, 7-2) — Wasilla had a solid showing last week, going 2-1. The Warriors thumped Lathrop (81-57) and Bartlett (71-51), and fell to West Valley (73-60). Wasilla started this crucial week with a loss to ACS (64-57)on Tuesday.
Up next: Colony (Friday).
ACS (13-9, 6-3) — Don’t look now, but the ACS Lions are making a postseason push. ACS has won three straight conference games, topping Kodiak (79-63 and 45-34) and Wasilla (64-57).
Up next: Palmer (today)
Kodiak (8-11, 3-7) — Kodiak closed out conference play with four straight losses — two to Wasilla and two to ACS.
Up next: Ninilchik (Friday and Saturday)
Soldotna (7-14, 2-7) — Soldotna snapped a six-game conference losing skid last week with a victory against Palmer (63-55). The Stars followed that with a win over Seward (67-46).
Up next: Palmer (Saturday).
Palmer (1-21, 0-8) — Palmer’s rough season continued last week with losses to Wasilla (95-56) and Soldotna (63-55).
Up next: ACS (today) and Soldotna (Saturday).
GIRLS
ACS (19-2, 9-0) — The Lions can shoot. ACS combined for 31 3-pointers in sweeping Kodiak (72-22 and 83-13) on The Rock last weekend. The Lions then took out Wasilla (76-52) for the second time this season.
Up next: Palmer (today)
Colony (16-5, 7-2) — Colony upped its winning streak to four games with a victory over West Valley (62-31) last week.
Up next: Wasilla (Friday).
Wasilla (20-3, 6-3) — How tough is the NLC? All three of Wasilla’s losses have come in the conference. The latest a 76-52 loss to ACS that ended the Warriors’ 10-game winning streak. Wasilla entered Tuesday’s game against ACS having destroyed Palmer (60-23), Lathrop (74-48), West Valley (60-27) and Bartlett (69-20) last week.
Up next: Colony (Friday)
Soldotna (10-13, 3-6) — Soldotna earned wins over Palmer (52-30) and Seward (55-39) last week.
Up next: Palmer (Saturday).
Palmer (3-18, 1-7) — Palmer was topped by Wasilla (60-23), Soldotna (52-30) and West Valley (46-28) last week.
Up next: ACS (today) and Soldotna (Saturday).
Kodiak (2-13, 1-9) — Kodiak closed out conference play with a pair of losses to reigning 4A state champion ACS (72-22 and 83-13).
Up next: Ninilchik (Friday and Saturday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.