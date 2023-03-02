Basketball

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

ACS’ Sayvia Sellers is guarded by Kodiak’s Kate Holland during a high school basketball game Saturday at Kodiak High School. 

Sayvia Sellers is good at basketball. The girl proved that over the weekend by putting on a shooting clinic at Kodiak High School. 

The 5-foot-7 senior guard swished 17 3-pointers and scored 62 points during ACS’ two-game Northern Lights Conference sweep of Kodiak. 

