A glance at Kodiak’s schedule might make longtime baseball fans scratch their heads.
The Bears’ 2022 schedule has home games on every day of the week but Sunday.
Say what?
Traditionally, baseball games on The Rock only happen on Friday and Saturday, with an occasional midweek matinee sprinkled in.
That’s now a thing of the past.
“This is normal for everybody else,” Kodiak coach Jason Fox said. “I have been saying for a while that it would be nice to play a few intermittent games during the week.”
The schedule makers listened to Kodiak’s sixth-year skipper. They also loaded the Bears up with a ton of home games. Kodiak plays 14 of its 18 regular-season games at Baranof Field and only hits the road twice — both May trips to the Kenai Peninsula.
The fun begins Thursday with a Southcentral Conference battle with Soldotna at 5 p.m. at Baranof Field.
Kodiak enters the new year after reaching last season’s Division II state championship game — the furthest the Bears have been since the undefeated season of 2001. Palmer beat Kodiak in the title game.
“We had a fun season last year and played some good baseball while we were at it. We come into every season with the expectation that we are competitive in the conference and earn a trip to the state tournament,” Fox said.
“And coming out of that experience last year, some of those guys saw that high-level baseball and what it takes — they were jazzed about it.”
Kodiak graduated critical cogs to the 2021 team in Micah Arndt, Jack Malloy, Ryan Stephenson and Jason Foxworthy. Jace Crall — another piece of the last year’s team that went 15-7 — transferred to Wasilla High School for his senior year.
That’s five starters and a big chunk of the pitching staff gone from a season ago.
“There is going to be a little bit of a hole there,” Fox said. “But, the guys that I have seen so far here this spring are ready to play. We expect to have similar results to what we had last year.”
Two heroes from last season’s state runner-up team are back in junior Hunter Williams and senior Nathan Baker.
Baker delivered game-winning hits in Kodiak’s state tournament victories over Homer and North Pole, while Williams pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings while fanning six against the Mariners.
Williams will be asked to anchor a pitching staff with sophomore Malakai Olson and junior Jon Flerchinger.
Behind them will be the rest of the 14-man varsity roster.
“We have definitely had to find some pitchers as a result of that hole,” Fox said.
“They know it’s a need. They know at any time I’m going to need a guy to throw at least 25 pitches. Stamina will be the question for the newer pitchers.”
The hurlers should get plenty of help from their defense. The outfield manned by Alex Holland, Christian Rockenbach and Baker is loaded with speed, while the infield has dependable fielders.
The trio of Gage Lloring, Holland and freshman Dmitri Katlenkof will share duties behind the plate.
Rounding out the varsity roster is seniors Ethan Booth, Nick Carver and Ian Rocheleau, juniors Tyler Christiansen and Sawyer Stevens and freshman Owen Booth.
“We have some players who haven’t played a ton of baseball. There hasn’t been a legion season (in a few years) and we are trying to get them back in the swing of things. It’s going to be Kodiak baseball,” said Fox, who is assisted by Garrett Frost and Shaun Walton.
The top three teams at the Southcentral Conference Championships qualify for the Division II state tournament. Kodiak lost in the regional title game to Palmer.
The conference is also comprised of Grace Christian, Homer, Kenai, and Soldotna.
Soldotna and Homer also advanced to state last season. The Mariners as an at-large team.
ROSTER
Varsity
Senior
Nate Baker
Ethan Booth
Nick Carver
Gage Lorring
Ian Rocheleau
Christian Rockenbach
Juniors
Tyler Christiansen
Jon Flerchinger
Alex Holland
Saywer Stevens
Hunter Williams
Sophomores
Malakai Olsen
Freshmen
Owen Booth
Dmitri Katelnikof
Junior varsity
Senior
True Clarion
Juniors
Bradley Alexander
Aiden Buschbacher
Sophomores
Nathaniel Campos
Jayden Martinez
Freshmen
Robert Anderson
Wyatt Anderton
Jon Bradbury
Jarryn Choate
Luke Danelski
Gavin Peterson
Zeke Saltonstall
Tyler Weller
Schedule
April 14-15 — vs. Soldotna at Baranof Field.
April 20-23 — Red Edward Matautia Invitational (Wasilla, South, Dimond) at Baranof Field.
April 29-30 — vs. Grace Christian at Baranof Field
May 2-3 — vs. Palmer at Baranof Field.
May 6 — at Kenai
May 7 — at Homer
May 10-11 — vs. Houston at Baranof Field
May 13-14 — vs. Redington at Baranof Field.
May 20 — at Homer
May 21 — at Kenai
May 26-28 — Southcentral Conference Tournament at Palmer
May 2-4 — Division II state tournament.
Division II
Southcentral
Conference
(3 state berths)
Grace Christian
Homer
Houston
Kenai
Kodiak
Palmer
Soldotna
Mid Alaska
(two state berths)
Eielson
Delta
Hutchison
Monroe
North Pole
Southeast
Petersburg
Three at-large teams will be selected to fiill out state tournament
Division I
Cook Inlet
Conference
(3 state berths)
Bartlett
East
Chugiak
Dimond
Eagle River
Service
South
West
Mid Alaska
Conference
(two state berths)
Colony
Lathrop
Wasilla
West Valley
Southeast
Conference
(two state berths)
Juneau
Ketchikan
Sitka
Thunder Mountain
