After fending off elimination with a resounding 13-point victory over Northern Lights Conference power Colony, Kodiak volleyball had all the momentum heading into Friday’s winner-take-all set. 

The Bears, however, couldn’t put away the high-octane Knights, dropping the fifth and final set and the match 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 12-25, 15-11 at Kodiak High School. 

