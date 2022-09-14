After fending off elimination with a resounding 13-point victory over Northern Lights Conference power Colony, Kodiak volleyball had all the momentum heading into Friday’s winner-take-all set.
The Bears, however, couldn’t put away the high-octane Knights, dropping the fifth and final set and the match 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 12-25, 15-11 at Kodiak High School.
Colony completed the weekend sweep by taking Saturday’s NLC match 26-24, 25-15, 25-13.
The Knights improved to 4-0 in the NLC, while Kodiak dropped to 0-2 in conference, 0-3 overall in best-of-5 matches.
“It is hard hitting against a brick wall,” Kodiak coach Amy Willis wrote in a text message. “Even their short people are tall.”
Kodiak’s tall girl — senior Kristen Carstens — put on a show in both matches.
On Friday, the power hitter lasered a team-high 20 kills to go along with 21 digs and five service aces. That was followed by 12 kills, 13 digs and six aces.
Jisselle Blanco had eight kills and 18 digs in Friday’s match, while Alliah Baisa had 19 assists. Britney Llorente tallied a team-high 23 digs.
Llorente had 24 digs in Saturday’s loss, while Blanco had 11 digs. Baisa tallied nine assists.
Kodiak competes at the West Spiketacular Friday and Saturday in Anchorage.
