Jonathon Brown and Darlene Rounsaville are proving pickleball isn’t just a sport played in elementary gym classes or retirement centers.
The two have energized Kodiak’s pickleball scene with their youthful enthusiasm for the sport.
Summer pickleball sessions drew only a handful of players. Now more than 20 show up to play the sport that involves graphite paddles, a whiffle ball and is played on a miniature-size tennis court.
“I was worried moving here because pickleball is a big part of my life,” said Brown.
Brown — a Kodiak Middle School science teacher — and his Coast Guard spouse moved to The Rock this past summer. He brought with him an extensive knowledge base and a passion for pickleball.
Recently he persuaded Rounsaville to join him at the Alaska Indoor Pickleball Championships in Palmer.
They returned to The Rock with medals draped around their necks.
Together they conquered the mixed doubles 3.5 division, winning gold with a 7-0 record, while Brown added firsts in men’s singles and doubles — he partnered with a player from Anchorage — at the 4.0 level.
Brown said the tournament drew 60 players from across the state.
“Alaska doesn’t have too many tournaments ... so this was the big, winter event,” he said.
This was Rounsaville’s first pickleball tournament, but not Brown’s. He has competed in West Coast tournaments after picking up the game four years ago while living in Seattle.
He lived near a park that had pickleball courts.
“I noticed people playing this funny game with oversized ping-pong paddles and stopped and watched,” Brown said. “It looked silly, but I thought I would give it a try.”
He was hooked and absorbed as much information as possible from veteran players.
“He has helped all of us pick up our level of play,” Rounsaville said.
Penny Lorenson started weekly pickleball games in 2017. That is when Rounsaville began playing. The group plays three days a week.
“It is a really good way to get involved and meet people,” Brown said. “It is such a social sport, and you don’t really get that with tennis ... with pickleball you can just show up and hop into a game with anyone.”
Rounsaville and her husband Steve have organized the island’s first pickleball tournament, slated for Dec. 15 and 17 at the Kodiak High School auxiliary gym. Mixed and open division play begins at 7 p.m. both nights. Players can sign up by Sunday by messaging Steve Rounsaville on Facebook.
‘The ultimate goal is to raise awareness and let Kodiak know that pickleball is going on and happen. Everybody is welcome no matter what your skill level is,” Brown said.
