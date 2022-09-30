When Ashley Mortenson gazes into a sea of runners, she loves to see patches of gold. It’s a color that stands out and strikes fear into competitors.
In Alaska high school cross country it also means that Kodiak is on the move.
“When we are at Palmer, and there are 200 runners in the varsity race and our pack of gold comes around the corner, you can’t miss it,” Mortenson, Kodiak’s cross country coach, said. “There is power in that.”
Kodiak’s pack of runners is impressive. The Bears have five runners who are capable of leading the team heading into Saturday’s Region III Championships in Soldotna.
That is different in a program that is historically known for producing top-flight talent like Trevor Dunbar, Levi Thomet, Dylan Anthony and Keith Osowski. But, it’s not unusual. Mortenson doesn’t have to look back far to see the last time she brought a pack-racing team to regions.
In 2018, the underdog Bears placed five runners in the top 17 to steal the regional title away from Colony, whose top runner finished 19 seconds ahead of Kodiak’s No. 1 guy.
That race was run at Tsalteshi Trails, which will be the place of Saturday’s race.
“It is feeling a little deja vu, bringing a pack-racing team to Tsalteshi for a longshot come-from-behind possible win,” Mortenson said.
Kodiak’s chances of winning are smaller than they were in 2018. Colony is the clear favorite to repeat as regional champs. The Knights knocked off the Bears in the 2021 race held at Bear Valley Golf Course.
“Last year’s regions was not the finish we were looking for. We had the players to make a win happen and it just quite didn’t work out,” Mortenson said. “This year, a win would definitely be a come-from-behind win. … Our goal isn’t to win regions, it is to perform well at state. But if we pulled off a win this weekend I don’t think anyone would be disappointed — well, maybe Colony.”
Max Robinson, Elias Litzow, Joseph Hathaway and Bengt Anderson were all on last year’s team that will be competing on Saturday. Filling out the varsity will be Miles Grimes, Joshua Hathaway and Jake Sarnowski.
Robinson, Litzow and Anderson have all won races for Kodiak this season, while Joseph Hathaway and Grimes have the gas to stay up front.
“We really have five guys who could be our No. 1 guy on Saturday. There is no coach in the state that doesn’t love all of your scorers to possibly be your frontrunner,” Mortenson said. “I wouldn’t bet money on a finishing order for my team. I have no idea.”
Kodiak’s girls are shooting for their second straight trip to the state meet. The Bears have been the third best team in the region during the regular season and, barring a miracle push from Palmer or Wasilla, should hold their spot.
The top three teams in the regional standings advance to the state meet Oct. 8 in Anchorage. Colony’s and Soldotna’s girls are the clear top two teams in a competitive regional field.
Abigail Harver, Cassidy Foster, Oceana Brockman and Hannah McCarthy all return from last year’s regional third-place team. Haiden Holforty, Anne Olsen and Mia Baxter complete the varsity team.
“It is always fun going into regions feeling like we are preparing both teams for state,” Mortenson said.
The girls race at noon and the boys race at 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Kodiak hosts Wasilla in a pair of Northern Lights Conference matches today and Saturday that closes out the Bears’ home schedule.
Today’s match begins at 7 p.m., while Saturday’s match starts at 6 p.m.
With longtime coach Amy Willis off-island for personal reasons, C squad coach Donn Sofranes will guide the team. He coached many of the seniors who will be playing their final matches on The Rock.
He is looking forward to the opportunity.
“These are all my products, but I don’t see them as my products — they were all talented when they came in,” Sofranes said.
He was told last week that he would be coaching varsity this week and next weekend at a tournament at Grace Christian in Anchorage.
“I hope I can deliver what they (the players) need,” Sofranes said.
Kodiak is 0-2 in the NLC, 0-3 in best-of-5 matches, while Wasilla is 2-1 in the NLC.
FOOTBALL
Kodiak closes out the regular season today at North Pole. The Railbelt Conference game kicks at 7 p.m.
The Bears enter the game 0-2 in conference, 0-5 overal, while the Patriots are 1-1 in conference, 5-3 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.