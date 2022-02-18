Dan Kiefer has been on a bowling heater the past two weeks.
The hard-throwing right-hander rolled his sixth and seventh 300 games of his career, moving him into a tie for fifth place for most perfect games at Tropic Lanes.
Kiefer’s first perfecto game on Feb. 2 during co-ed league play.
Kiefer hit for 12 strikes in the middle set of three games. He sandwiched the 300 around 172 and 162 games for a scratch series of 634 series.
His second 300 game came during men’s league play on Feb. 10. Again his 300 was in the middle game. His first game was a 226 and final game was a 245 for a 771 series.
Kiefer’s 300’s are the first of the 2021-22 bowling season, which started in September at Tropics. Kiefer was the last bowler to strike 300 at Tropics. He achieved the feat in February 2021. That night, he added a 298 game and finished with an 815 series — 37 pints shy of Charles Wilson’s and Philip Obas’ house record of 852.
The Kiefer family — Rod, Jeff, Matt and Dan — have accounted for 37 of the center’s 117 perfect games. Father Rod holds the house record with 20 300 games. Stefan Macahilas — now a resident of Anchorage — has 11 and former Team USA member Harry Mickelson has 10.
Mickelson recently bowled an 800 series in Washington state. .
300 games at Tropic Lanes
Rod Kiefer, 20; Stefan Macahilas, 11; Harry Mickelson, 10; Philip Obas, 8; T. Daubenmire, 7; Dan Kiefer, 7; Matt Kiefer, 5; Jeff Kiefer, 5; S. Bundy, 4; Jeff Jimenez, 4; Tommy Johnson, 3; Tom Merriman, 3; Ray Basuel 2, Robbie Greene, 2; N. Gronn, 2; Com Limchantha, 2; Shane Fantonilo, 2. B. Abbott; Bob Gunderson; D. Cartwright; James Barton; Steve Tyner; Jen Gunderson; Bryan Larson; John Swearingin; Shane Parker; Rusty Olson; M. Machilas; Josh Olson; Jerek Olson; D. Dull; Sandy Vinberg; N. Siefner; Charles Wilson; Jesse Mickelson; Dave Smith; Mario Lledo.
