The 37th edition of the Kodiak Island Golf Championship was shaping up to be a replay of the 2021 tournament.
That year, Fred Barber outlasted Donny Parker in a two-hole playoff to win an unprecedented fifth men’s championship flight title. It was an epic battle, with both golfers having opportunities to win in regulation and Barber staying alive on the first playoff hole by sinking a 35-foot putt.
The two were at it again Sunday at Bear Valley Golf Course. And with three holes left to play in the two-day, 36-hole tournament, the two were deadlocked on top of the leaderboard.
Was there another dramatic playoff in store? Not this time.
Barber caught fire over the next two holes, highlighted by a long-distance birdie putt that sealed his tournament-leading sixth men’s title with a two-day total of 165 — three strokes better than his winning score in 2021. Barber’s 83 on Saturday paced the field by a stroke over defending champion Franke Brown newcomer Cameron Carleton.
Parker, who shot an opening-round 85, was the runner-up finisher to Barber for the second time, carding a 168.
“It just doesn’t seem right. That was my sixth time playing this year,” Barber said. “I would have never believed it. I had no expectations.”
Barber doesn’t play as much as he would like to. That’s because he and his wife own Olds River Inn Restaurant and Brewery. The establishment out the road keeps him pretty busy. It’s a good thing a playoff was not needed to determine a winner because Barber immediately left after the round to head to work.
“I miss all the guys out here. I just can’t play that often,” Barber said.
Barber wasn’t at his best on Sunday, but it was still good enough to win. In the final nine holes, he overcame a shanked drive, a shot that sailed out of bounds, and another shot where he had to get relief from a tree trunk.
He entered the back nine up by one and exited up by three. He got hot when it mattered.
“It’s not about what I do necessarily; it’s about what the other guys do. I love playing with the guys that I played with. They were really fun, and I almost wish one of them would have won because they probably deserved it more than me,” Barber said.
Barber took the lead with a par on the Par 3 seventh (Hole 16 for the day), which put him a shot up on Parker and four shots ahead of Carleton, who had rallied to within one stroke of Barber before carding a six on the Par 3. Carleton, in his first Island Tournament, finished third with a 169.
“When they messed up on the Par 3, I thought if I get a birdie on the next hole, it might be interesting,” Barber said. “Sure enough, I made that putt, and my heart started pounding a little bit.”
That 18-foot birdie putt increased Barber’s lead to three and made the final hole a victory walk for the most decorated male golfer in the tournament’s history.
What made the win special for Barber was that his soon-to-be 81-year-old dad also golfed in the tournament.
“It was wonderful to have my dad here to watch,” Barber said. “That makes everything.”
WOMEN’S CHAMPION
For the second straight year, a first-time participant in the Morning Rotary Club’s Kodiak Island Golf Championship claimed the women’s title.
This year’s honor went to Florida’s Tiffany Winterrowd, who is visiting family with her husband.
Winterrowd, who started playing three years ago after retiring from the dental field, carded a two-day total of 196 to finish three strokes ahead of seven-time champion Susan Schmeisser. Winterrowd’s 96 on the opening day gave her a three-shot lead, which she maintained on Day 2.
The couple loaded their car — including golf clubs — and drove from Florida to Kodiak. They left on June 1 and arrived here on July 25. The two played Kodiak’s nine-hole course a handful of times before aiming for the tournament — the husband also played.
Her review of the course?
“It’s kind of like Florida. It is very dense and has lots of room to lose your balls,” said Winterrowd, a member of the Brooksville Country Club in Florida. “It’s very challenging. You have to lay up. Sometimes you want to sit there and drive your ball and you can’t.”
Results
Men
1. Fred Barber, 83-82 — 165; 2. Donny Parker, 85-83 — 168; 3. Cam Carleton, 84-85 — 169; 4. Mike Haymaker, 87-84 — 171; 5. Franke Brown, 84-89 — 173; 6. Tim Rockenbach, 92-85 — 177; 7. Mac McDonnell, 90-91 — 181; 8. Ron Sternberg, 94-89 — 183; 9. Peter Allan, 93-91 — 184; 10. Paul P., 93-93 — 186; 11. William E., 98-89 — 187; 12. Jason Fox, 94-95 — 189; 13. Darin Ruhl, 97-96 — 193; 14. Sammy Manivong, 99-96 — 195; T15. Gerry LaFollette, 96-103 — 199; T15. Al Skaw, 98-101 — 199; 17. Jim Peterson, 96-104 — 200; 18. Yorgen Haakanson, 102-99 — 201; 19. Guy Shuravaloff, 110-92 — 202; 20. Dan P., 112-106 — 218; 21. Michael E., 122-102 — 224; T22. Ray Strietmeitter, 109-119 — 228; T22. Marco C., 114-114 — 228; 24. Harlus Barber, 107-123 — 230; 25. Devon Mika, 122-111 — 233; 26. John Winterrowd, 117-132 — 249; 27. Kelvin Nelson, 131-122 — 253; 28. Noland Wright, 137-128 — 265; 29. Doug H., 131-145 — 276. DNF — Stan Skaw, Kiel W., Grant J.
Women
1. Tiffany Winterrowd, 96-100 — 196; 2. Susan Schmeisser, 99-100 — 199; 3. Bethany T., 106-96 — 202; 4. Mariah B., 111-119.
