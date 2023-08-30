The 37th edition of the Kodiak Island Golf Championship was shaping up to be a replay of the 2021 tournament. 

That year, Fred Barber outlasted Donny Parker in a two-hole playoff to win an unprecedented fifth men’s championship flight title. It was an epic battle, with both golfers having opportunities to win in regulation and Barber staying alive on the first playoff hole by sinking a 35-foot putt.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.