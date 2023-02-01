West Valley will not be undefeated heading into the 4A boys state tournament this season. It took an overtime period for the Wolfpack to suffer their first loss of the year.
West Valley dropped a 57-54 overtime decision to Dimond at the Ice Jam Tournament in Fairbanks.
West Valley rebounded to beat Valdez and head into this week’s action with a 14-1 record.
West Valley was 24-0 entering last year’s state tournament before being upset by Colony in the first round.
Dimond out of the Cook Inlet Conference is 11-2 and ranked first in the 4A classification on maxpreps.com. East (9-1) is second and West Valley third (14-1).
The Northern Lights Conference represents three of the top 5 spots in the girls 4A rankings, with ACS first, Wasilla second and Colony fourth. Juneau (9-3) is third) and North Pole (7-1) is fifth.
Colony (11-3 overall, 4-0 conference) — Over the weekend, Kodiak saw how explosive Colony’s offense is this season. The Knights posted 77-28 and 52-29 victories over the Bears. Colony also edged ACS 69-66 last week. The NLC leaders are averaging 66 points per game.
Up next: Colony is idle this week.
Wasilla (7-1, 3-0) — For the second time in three games, Wasilla nearly touched the century mark. The Warriors flew by Palmer 92-57. A week ago, Wasilla hung 93 on Soldotna. The high-flying Warriors are posting 74 points per game.
Up next: Ketchikan (Friday and Saturday).
ACS (8-7, 2-1) — ACS reeled off four victories last week, topping Soldotna (60-52 and 60-35), Kenai (56-37) and Juneau (70-65).
Up next: Wasilla (late Tuesday) and Valdez (Thursday).
Palmer (0-12, 0-2) — Palmer remained winless on the season, dropping all three games at the Denali State Bank Ice Jam in Fairbanks. The Moose lost to host West Valley (80-34), Valdez (64-53) and Dimond (74-48).
Up next: Bethel (Friday and Saturday).
Soldotna (3-12, 1-5) — Soldotna went 1-3 last week. The Stars edged Kenai (49-48), and lost to Juneau (57-40) and ACS (60-52 and 60-35).
Up next: Homer (Saturday).
Kodiak (3-6, 1-3) — Kodiak started last week with a 48-32 nonconference victory over Eagle River, then fell flat in 77-28 and 55-29 losses to Colony.
Up next: Hutchinson (Thursday and Friday) and Lathrop (Saturday).
Colony (9-3, 3-1) — The Knights posted 72-28 and 65-35 conference victories over Kodiak last week.
Up next: Lady Lynx Tournament (Thursday through Saturday).
ACS (9-2, 3-0) — The Lions ran their winning streak to eight games with four victories last week. ACS topped Soldotna (74-21 and 78-32), Kenai (66-23) and Juneau (76-29).
Up next: Wasilla (late Tuesday) and Valdez (Thursday).
Wasilla (8-0, 3-0) — Wasilla remained perfect on the season with victories over Palmer (70-21) and Thunder Mountain (52-36 and 54-36).
Up next: ACS (late Tuesday) and at the Lady Lynx Tournament (Thursday through Saturday).
Palmer (2-8, 0-2) — Palmer was winless in four tries last week, losing to Wasilla (70-21), West Valley (46-35), Valdez (34-31) and Lathrop (42-35).
Up next: Lady Lynx Tournament (Thursday through Saturday).
Soldotna (5-8, 2-3) — The Stars went 1-3 last week, beating Kenai (42-32), and losing to ACS (74-21 and 78-32) and Juneau (46-28).
Up next: Homer (Saturday).
Kodiak (0-8, 0-4) — The Bears fell last week to Colony (77-28 and 65-35).
