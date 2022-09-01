The busiest weekend for fall prep sports on The Rock is here. Labor Day weekend will feature home appearances from Kodiak High School’s football, swimming and cross country teams. Three sports make for a hectic Friday and Saturday. Gear up.
CROSS COUNTRY
It’s good to be home. That is what Kodiak’s cross country team is thinking this week.
After spending the last two weekends on the mainland running at the Ted McKenney Invitational in Soldotna and the Big 8 Invite in Anchorage, the Bears return for their first real home meet of the season.
Kodiak hosts Division I power Dimond and North Pole Friday at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park. The girls race at 5:15 p.m., followed by the boys at 6 p.m.
Grace Christian — the state’s top program regardless of classification — was also supposed to be in attendance but couldn’t swing the trip.
Even without the Grizzlies, it’s still a must-see-meet. Dimond’s boys finished a spot ahead of Kodiak at the last two meets, while North Pole features former Kodiak runner Nick Hecht.
“Dimond is going to be a worthy competitor. They beat us the last two weeks and have a really strong scoring five,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said. “On our home course and on a great day, we could shake things up, but they definitely come in with the upper hand over the last two weekends.”
What could shift the results in Kodiak’s favor is the ultra-tough 5-kilometer course at Fort Abercrombie. While other courses around the state have changed over the years. Abercrombie has not. The course is rich with history, with college and professional runners dotting the all-time top 50-time list. Kodiak’s Trevor Dunbar (2008) holds the boys record at 15 minutes, 20 seconds, while Kenai’s Allie Ostrander’s 2014 time of 17:34 tops the girls leaderboard.
Those marks will not be threatened this weekend — or probably for the foreseeable future. But it will be a tight battle between Kodiak’s Eliaz Litzow and Bengt Anderson and Dimond’s Max Johnsen and Jarrett Jackson. Those four all have season-best times that land in the top 26 for Division I runners, according to athletic.net.
Hecht has recorded the best time out of any runner who will be at the Fort, turning a 16:52.2 — good for seventh among Division I runners — last week in Fairbanks. Hecht’s family moved from Kodiak to the Interior during the summer.
“He is going to be ready to reunite with his old teammates and his old home course,” Mortenson said. “The guys are pretty excited to see him.”
The past two weeks have treated the Kodiak boys well. They placed sixth in a loaded field at the Ted McKenney Invitational and third at the Big 8 Invite.
“Obviously, I never will turn down above expectation, but we are about where I expected to be,” Mortenson said. “I’m expecting to see some good September improvement. We have a few athletes — for various reasons — I think are still going to be racing into shape as the season progresses. I’m hoping for some big breakout races, and hopefully enough to push our team up in the rankings.”
Dimond’s girls four runners inside the top 40 for Division I runners. Kodiak’s squad is led by Abigail Harver and Cassidy Foster.
“After traveling for the last two weeks, it is good to be home on a course that we know,” Mortenson said.
SWIMMING
Following a month of practice, Kodiak’s swimming and diving team finally opens the season Friday with a home meet against Soldotna at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool.
Friday’s meet begins at 3 p.m., while Saturday’s meet starts at 10 a.m.
The Kodiak boys are the defending state champions but graduated huge point-getters Ian Rocheleau, Nick Carver and Jackson Krug. Rocheleau and Carver are now swimming in college — Rocheleau at Northern Michigan University and Carver at William and Jewell College.
The Kodiak girls return state placers Allison Narog and Amaya Rocheleau.
Look for the season preview story in Friday’s Daily Mirror.
FOOTBALL
It’s back-to-back home games for Kodiak football. The Bears host high-powered Houston at 6 p.m. Friday at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
In two games this season, Division III Houston has posted shutout wins over Seward (45-0) and Homer (46-0). Kodiak is 0-2, having opened with losses to Homer (42-30) and Barrow (16-8).
After Friday’s game, Kodiak travels to Kenai (Sept. 10) and Lathrop (Sept. 17) before returning to The Rock for its final home game against West Valley (Sept. 23).
Kodiak coach Taylor Masterson said his players’ football IQ is growing despite the two losses. He used an example from last week’s home game against Barrow when running back Daniel Edwards pitched the ball back to quarterback John Ticman that turned a negative-yardage play into a positive gain.
“That was not part of the game plan, but the kids made it happen,” Masterson said. “That just shows the little bit of growth — football IQ-wise — but we got to continue to grow it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.