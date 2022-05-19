The final on-island prep sporting event for the 2021-22 school year happens this weekend, but that doesn’t mean the spring sports calendar is over. There are still two more weeks left with regional and state championships on the docket.
SOFTBALL
Kodiak High softball opened the home spring season in early April and will close it this weekend. The Bears host Kenai and Soldotna Friday and Saturday at East Addition Park.
Why a two-team doubleheader? Kenai was scheduled to travel to The Rock on April 22-23, but its bus broke down on the way to the airport and the games had to be postponed.
Friday’s doubleheader begins against Kenai at 2 p.m. and is followed by a 4 p.m. game against Soldotna.
Saturday’s play starts at 10 a.m. against Kenai and finished with a 2 p.m. game against Soldotna.
All four games will count in the Northern Lights Conference standings.
Kodiak (6-0 NLC) has won 26 straight regular-season conference games, a streak dating back to 2018.
Palmer (7-3), Homer (7-3), Soldotna (4-4) Kenai (0-6) and Houston (0-6) round out the standings.
This weekend closes out Kodiak’s regular season as the NLC tournament begins May 26 in Soldotna. The top two finishers in the conference tournament advance to the Division II state championships June 2-4 in Fairbanks.
Saturday’s games will be the final home appearances for seniors Carlie Lee, Kariona Harford, Jadin Christiansen, Trinity Smith and Anastasia Solomon.
BASEBALL
Kodiak baseball returns to the Kenai Peninsula to wrap up regular-season play with Southcentral Conference games against Homer and Kenai.
The game at Homer is 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday’s game at Kenai starts at noon.
After beginning the season 1-8, Kodiak has won seven straight to even its record at .500. The Bears are tied with Kenai for third in the conference with 5-3 records.
Soldotna leads the eight-team conference with a 7-1 record, followed by Palmer at 6-2.
Houston (3-4), Homer (2-6), Grace and Redington are behind Kodiak in the standings.
In the first week of May, Kodiak traveled to the Kenai Peninsula and beat Kenai 13-2 and Homer 8-7.
TRACK
Kodiak competes at the Region III Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday at Kenai High School.
A preview of the meet will appear in Friday’s Daily Mirror.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
The Special Olympics Alaska Torch Run is Saturday. Kodiak’s 5-kilometer run/walk begins at 10 a.m. in the Kodiak High School parking lot. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m.
