Kodiak qualified nine individuals and one relay team to the Division I state track and field championships.
However, only eight individuals will be competing.
Due to an ankle injury, star senior runner Micah Fields will not be competing in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, according to Kodiak head coach Ashley Mortenson.
The Bears will have plenty of fire power even without Fields when the meet starts Friday at Dimond High School in Anchorage.
Senior Orion Harper returns to defend his state title from a year ago. He brings with him throwing buddies Aron Bautista and Mycus Fernandez.
Bengt Anderson, who has surged this season, qualified in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, but will scratch the two-lapper to focus on the 3,200 relay, according to Mortenson.
Joining Anderson on the relay will be Nick Hecht, Elias Litzow and Miles Grimes. Kodiak is the defending 3,200 relay state champions.
Senior Max Jensen rounds out the boys entries. The first-time track athlete qualified in the 110 hurdles.
Ayla Baker, Jisselle Blanco and Marielle Mangrobang will represent the Kodiak girls at state.
Baker qualified in the 400, Blanco in the 300 hurdles and Mangrobang in the 100 hurdles.
Sara Scott (girls 100 hurdles) and Manuel Silva (boys 100) are alternates.
UNIFIED
Kodiak’s taking four athletes to compete in the unified portion of the state meet — Richmon Incgonito, Fields, Arvin Arevalo and Alejandro Sorto.
Kodiak state qualifiers
Boys
Bengt Anderson — 800, 1,600 and 3,200
Aron Batuista — shot put
Mycus Fernandez — shot put and discus
Micah Fields — 1,600, 3,200
Orion Harper — shot put and discus
Max Jensen — 110 hurdles
3,200 relay — Bengt Anderson, Miles Grimes, Nick Hecth, Elias Litzow
Alternate
Manny Silva — 100
Girls
Ayla Baker — 400
Jisselle Blanco — 300 hurdles
Marielle Mangrobang — 100 hurdles
Alternate
Sara Scott — 100 hurdles
