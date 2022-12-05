Kodiak wrestling made the long trip to North Pole and returned with three second-place finishers at the John Tobin Invitational.
Megan Cornett, Hannah Finley and Ariadna Sorto-Chicas all reached the finals and placed second.
Cornett was pinned by Wasilla’s Kaelynn Seidl (:48) in the girls’ 100-pound championship match.
Kodiak’s lightweight reached the finals by pinning North Pole’s Shyanne Hohnecker (1:20) and Wasilla’s Kichelle Frizzelle (1:12).
Finley was pinned by North Pole’s Desiree Moore (3:09) in the girls’ 132-pound title match.
Finley recorded pins over Wasilla’s Olivia Probasco (3:13) and Lathrop’s McKenzie Hayes (3:43) in her first two matches.
Ariadna Sorto-Chicas was pinned in her only match by North Pole’s Lylah Murrah (1:58) in the girls’ 185-pound championship match.
Damon May (119), Sawyer Stevens (140), Jonah Stewart (152) and Kavik Skonberg (189) all placed fourth in the boys’ tournament.
Before the tournament, Kodiak beat Nenana (36-6) and lost to North Pole (102-24), Lathrop (54-36) and Werst Valley (72-36).
Kodiak is at the Region III Championships Friday and Saturday in Soldotna.
Friday
KODIAK 36, NENANA 6
119 - Damon May, Kod, won by forfeit. 140 - Sawyer Stevens, Kod, p. Hunter Burmeister, Nen, :28; 189 - Kavik Skonberg, Kod, p. DaShawn Burk, Nen, 1:26; 100G - Megan Cornett, Kod, won by forfeit; 126G - Rhea Kanuk, Nen, p. Mia Crandall, Kod, 1:07; 132G - Hannah Finley, Kod, p. Chloe Parsons, Nen, :27; 185 - Ariadna Sorto-Chicas, Kod, won by forfeit.
NORTH POLE 102, KODIAK 24
119 - Kaden Bush, NP, p. Damon May, Kod, 2:59. 135 - Jaxson Gallatin, NP, won by forfeit. 140 - Sawyer Stevens, Kod, p. Gavin Kohler, NP, 3:32. 145 - Derrick DeWilde, NP, won by forfeit. 152 - Simon Connolly, NP, p. Jonah Stewart, Kod, 1:46. 160 - Sebastian Moore, NP, won by forfeit. 171 - Destin Kohler, NP, won by forfeit. 189 - Kavik Skonberg, Kod, p. Jacob Gumbs, NP, 3:34. 215 0 Skyler Wyman, NP, won by forfeit. 285 - Malachy Cummings, NP, won by forfeit. 100G - Megan Cornett, Kod, p. Shyanne Hohnecker, NP, 1:49. 120G - Danika Dawley, NP, p. Mia Crandall, Kod, 3:21. 126 - Abigail Whitlock, NP, won by forfeit. 132 - Desiree Moore, NP, p. Hannah Finley, Kod, 3:18. 145G - Madison Glynn, NP, won by forfeit. 152 - Emily Bellant, NP, won by forfeit. 185 - Lylah Murrah, NP, p. Ariadna Sorto-Chicas, Kod, 1:13. 235G - Nita Kozie, NP, won by forfeit. 103 - Brody Bingaman, NP, won by forfeit.
LATHROP 54, KODIAK 36
112 - Mason Philp, Lat, won by forfeit. 119 - Mason Philp, Lat, p. Damon May, Kod, 1:40. 125 - Zak Lomax, Lat, won by forfeit. 130 - Dennis Wingerter, Lat, won by forfeit. 140 - Sawyer Stevens, Kod, won by forfeit. 160 - Aaron Johnson, Lat, p. Reese Arnett, Kod, 2:20. 171 - Jacob Johnson, Lat, won by forfeit. 189 - Jacob Johnson, Lat, p. Kavik Skonberg, Kod, :44. 215 - Donn Hayes, Lat, won by forfeit. 285 - Cameron White, Lat, won by forfeit. 100G - Megan Cornett, Kod, won by forfeit. 120G - Mia Crandall, Kod, won by forfeit. 132G - Hannah Finley, Kod, won by forfeit. 185G - Ariadna Sorto-Chicas, Kod, won by forfeit.
WEST VALLEY 72,
KODIAK 36
140 - Sawyer Stevens, Kod, p. Rowan Patrascu, WV, 1:44. 145 - Titus Penwell, WV, won by forfeit. 152 - Zane Lindberg, WV, p. Reese Arnett, Kod, 1:07. 189 - Kavik Skonberg, Kod, p. Geoff Anderson, WV, 1:46. 215 - Pete Macchione, WV, won by forfeit. 285 - Alito Sobarzo, WV, won by forfeit. 100G - Megan Cornett, Kod, p. Mia Crandall, Kod, 1:40. 107G - Anna Belle Valentine, WV, won by forfeit. 132G - Hannah Finley, Kod, won by forfeit. 185 - Ariadna Sorto-Chicas, Kod, p. Aster Bent, WV, 2:43. 235G - Alice Bent, WV, won by forfeit. 112 - King Rasavong, WV, won by forfeit. 125 - Damon May, Kod, p. Sawyer Turner, WV, 3:24. 135 - Zadock Hawkins, WV, won by forfeit.
Saturday
John Tobin Invite
Team
1. Lathrop 311.5; 2. North Pole 286.5; 3. Wasilla 245; 4. West Valley 131; 5. Kodiak 85; 6. SWDP 60; 7. Eielson 30; 8. Nenana 11; 9. Hutchison 4.
Boys
119 - 4. Damon May
Quarterfinal - Chance Halverson, SWDP, p. May, 1:14.
Consolation semifinals - May dec. Mason Philp, Lathrop, 12-11.
Third-place match - Kaden Bush, North Pole, p. May, 2:49.
140 - 4. Sawyer Stevens
Round 1 - Brandt Steiner, Wasilla, p. Stevens, 3:18.
Consolation round 2 - Stevens p. Keegan Feezell-Wild, Wasilla, 2:05.
Consolation round 3 - Stevens p. Wyatt Long, Nenana, 0:42.
Consolation semifinals - Stevens p. Brandt Steiner, Wasilla, 2:11.
Third-place match - Vincent Belotti, Wasilla, won by inj. default over Stevens, :44.
152 - 4. Jonah Stewart
Quarterfinal - Stewart p. Dustin Phipps, West Valley, :25.
Semifinal - Izak Punturo, Wasilla, p. Stewart, 1:42.
Consolation semifinals - Stewart p. Reese Arnett, Kodiak, :55.
Third-place match - John Anderson, Wasilla, m.d. 16-8.
152 - Reese Arnett
Quarterfinal - Simon Connolly, North Pole, p. Arnett, 1:25.
Consolation round 3 - Arnett, p. Cassius Wholecheese, Nenana, :35.
Consolation semifinals - Jonah Stewart, Kodiak, p. Arnett, :55.
189 - 4. Kavik Skonberg
Quarterfinal - Zeke Enlow, North Pole, p. Skonberg, :56.
Consolation semifinal - Skonberg dec. Jacob Gumbs, North Pole, 7-0.
Third-place match - Zeke Enlow, North Pole, p. Skonberg, 1:24.
Girls
100 - 2. Megan Cornett
Quarterfinal - Cornett p. Shyanne Hohnecker, North Pole, 1:20.
Semifinal - Cornett p. Kichelle Frizzelle, Wasilla, 1:12.
Championship – Kaelynn Seidl, Wasilla, p. Cornett, :48.
120 - Mia Crandall
Quarterfinal - Evelyn Bernick, SWDP, p. Crandall, 1:44.
Consolation semifinals - Kaydance Burkeen, Eielson, p. Crandall, :56.
132 - 2. Hannah Finley
Quarterfinal - Finley p. Olivia Probasco, Wasilla, 3:13.
Semifinal - Finley p. McKenzie Hayes, Lathrop, 3:43.
Championship - Desiree Moore, North Pole, p. Finley 3:09.
185 - 2. Ariadna Sorto-Chicas
Championship - Lylah Murrah, North Pole, p. Sorto-Chicas, 1:58.
