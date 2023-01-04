The stars came out for Thursday’s Kodiak girls basketball game against the program’s alumni. There were members of the 2014 undefeated state championship team and a player who the Alaska Sports Report recently named as one of the top 64 women’s basketball players in the state.
Pooky Knowles, a 1986 graduate of Kodiak High School and star hoopster and runner, found out on Christmas Eve that she was included in the Alaska Sports Report’s 64-player GOAT bracket. After 200-plus hours of research, author Van Williams seeded Knowles — a former college player at Alaska Pacific University — 15th.
She read the story online at the same time everybody else did.
“It was a surprise, and it’s an honor,” said Knowles during halftime of Thursday’s game. “If it wasn’t for Kodiak, it would have never happened.”
Knowles was back in her hometown to watch the 55th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament. The event was an excuse for a family reunion. She flew in from Oregon. Her dad made the short flight from Anchorage to Kodiak, while her mom traveled from Connecticut to The Rock.
The party hit a sour note when the tournament was canceled a day after Christmas because inclement weather on the mainland kept visiting teams from getting to Kodiak.
That left the Knowles clan hungry for basketball. When Pooky was called about playing in the alumni game, she hesitated. For good reason. She hadn’t touched a basketball since being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2008. At 36, she was given one year to live but beat the odds and the disease.
“That was harder than playing basketball,” Pooky said.
With teammates less than 10 years removed from high school and opponents 30 years younger, Pooky held her own in the alumni game — an event created by Kodiak girls coach Monica Claridge to fill the void of The Floyd. She missed her only shot but swiped a steal and showcased her point guard skills that made her a star in the 1980s. The alums — led by 14 points from Leslie Spear won 56-38.
“If I would have made that shot, it would have been better,” joked Pooky on her return to the hardwood. “It’s just fun being back in Kodiak.”
Pooky credited the support of her parents and the Kodiak community for helping her reach high levels in the hoops world. She said she would travel to the Pacific Northwest every summer to work on her game.
“One week I pretended I was left-handed and the next week I was right-handed,” Pooky said.
That led to Washington State University noticing Pooky and offering her a scholarship. She decided to stay in state and play for Alaska Pacific University. She excelled and, in 1990, became the all-time scoring leader for Alaska Pacific University with 1,112 points.
“The reason I chose there is because there wasn’t anywhere further to go. There wasn’t any WNBA back in my era,” Pooky said. “(WSU) was too far away and dad wanted to watch me play.”
Pooky wasn’t the only Kodiak graduate to be included in the bracket. Hannah Wandersee and Alysa Horn — all-time greats for the University of Alaska Anchorage — were seeded sixth and 11th, respectively. Wandersee was part of Kodiak’s 2014 undefeated team. Megan Pyles and Kaydee Hughes, who played in Thursday’s game, were also part of that team.
Kodiak resident Adrienne Taalak — now Chambers — was seeded ninth. As a junior for the University of Fairbanks, Taalak led the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in scoring (19.7 points per game). The 2005 graduate of UAF is the seventh-leading scorer (1,334) in program history
“That is good for Kodiak,” Pooky said about Kodiak’s representation in the bracket.
