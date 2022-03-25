Kodiak’s Carly Glover doesn’t regret transferring from NCAA Division I Merrimack College to play club hockey at Liberty University.
And why should she? It was only a decision that led to a national championship.
Top-seeded Liberty University skated past No. 2 Midland University in the American Collegiate Hockey Association women's championship game Sunday in St. Louis, Missouri.
Glover joined a winning program, and the Flames kept winning with her on the ice. Liberty went 25-0 to capture its fourth-straight ACHA title and extended its winning streak to 40 games.
“It was amazing,” said Glover, a 2020 graduate of Kodiak High School. “We knew going in we had a really good shot at winning, and we knew other teams were going to come at us pretty hard, which they did.”
Liberty disposed of Maryville University (7-0) and Lindenwood University (4-2) to reach the finals. Glover was held scoreless in the final two games but punched in a pair of goals in Liberty’s opening victory.
Glover, a sophomore forward, proved to be a scoring threat in her first season at Liberty, finishing with 18 goals. She said her teammates instantly welcomed her to the team.
“I think this is the best decision I ever could have made,” Glover said. “The culture that the team has built over the years is very good. Coaches have high expectations for all of us, and I do really well when they have high expectations. I was able to thrive in the culture they built.”
Glover had a tremendous career with the Kodiak Hockey League and the Alaska All-Stars — an Anchorage-based club. She became the island’s first collegiate hockey player when she signed with Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts.
After her freshman season, she realized that Merrimack wasn’t for her.
“Us girls on the third and fourth line were competing for ice time in practice, and I wanted to play hockey, play games and really enjoy it,” Glover said.
Glover said the top three lines all got even playing time at Liberty, and her coach treated the club team like an NCAA program. Glover noted that the top 15 teams in the ACHA were “super competitive.”
“I would like to think that my team would really compete with the bottom Division I teams in NCAA and the top Division III teams,” Glover said.
Glover plans on remaining at Liberty, where she is studying business management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.