Isaiah Panthin was treated like a rock star crowd surfing through a mosh pit after Kodiak’s dominating season-opening boys soccer victories over Redington.
The sophomore electrified the crowd assembled at Joe Floyd Track and Field, racking up six goals and three assists in the Bears’ 5-0 and 6-1 Northern Lights Conference sweep of the Huskies.
After punching in four goals in Saturday’s finale, Panthin was hoisted above his teammates’ heads, held up by their hands while he soaked up the moment.
“I’m a small dude, so I bet it was easy,” Panthin said. “It felt good after the match. I’m glad I didn’t fall and break my neck. That would have been bad.”
That would not only have been bad for Panthin, but also for Kodiak.
Entering the season, Kodiak first-year coach Joseph Amaya wanted Panthin to be more aggressive on offense. Last year, Panthin showed his ability to drop dimes by assisting on more than half of his team’s 11 goals, which earned him a spot on the NLC first-team.
He took his coach’s wishes to heart and wasted no time in scoring from all over the field. After two games, the playmaking Panthin already has four more goals than he had in six games last season.
“My mindset is in a different place. I am playing a lot more aggressive. I’m more confident on the ball and testing the keeper a lot more by shooting outside the box,” Panthin said.
Amaya was all smiles after his debut weekend on the sideline. And why wouldn’t he be? His team started the season 2-0 in the NLC, which could build momentum as Kodiak looks to earn the program’s second trip to the state tournament. Kodiak’s
“From the beginning, we wanted to come out aggressive, set the tone and play Kodiak soccer,” Amaya said.
Kodiak dominated possession in both games and peppered Redington’s goalie with shot after shot. The Huskies only managed a few shots on goal and avoided being blanked for the weekend by converting a penalty kick in the 67th minute of Saturday’s contest.
By then, Kodiak had already built a 4-0 lead. Panthin was part of all four goals, scoring three times and assisting on a corner kick that was headed in by Noah Schrof.
In the final four minutes, Kodiak tacked on goals by Jonah Stewart and Panthin to close out its last home match of the season.
Because Houston is not fielding a boys team in 2022, Kodiak’s first home matches of the season were also the last. That also means the Bears’ next match isn’t until May 5 at Grace Christian.
“We are going to have to work hard in that gap to improve from what we did today,” Panthin said. “But we are looking good, I think.”
In Friday’s opener, Panthin scored twice, while Stewart, Noah Coulter and Colin McCarthy added goals for Kodiak. First-team NLC senior goalie Colyer Trenery pitched the shutout.
“The game plan is working. We can do better in some aspects. Some of the movements we were doing were a little sloppy at times. We need to clean that up,” Amaya said.
