Over the years, Alison Narog has made a name for herself in the pool as one of the top girl swimmers in the state. She is pretty good with a softball bat in her hand as well.
The Kodiak junior delivered a walk-off, inside-the-park grand slam that capped an incredible 9-8 come-from-behind victory over Colony in the first game of the seven-team Emerald Isle Invitational Thursday at Baranof Field.
Kodiak entered the final inning of the 65-minute game down 8-0. But, when the dust settled, the Bears were celebrating an improbable win that followed Thursday’s Northern Lights Conference doubleheader sweep of Homer.
Narog smashed the knockout punch — a laser liner to right field that got past the diving fielder and rolled to the fence.
That cleared the bases and brought home Narog as the winning run.
“When you feel the pop of the bat hitting it just right, and you know it is a good hit, that great feeling just fills you,” Narog said. “I knew it was at least a double or triple if I played it right. I saw my coach pointing home, and I just knew I was going to make it.”
It was an inning to remember for Narog. The left fielder started the rally with a double that scored Luana Farmer, ending Emma Morrisey’s shutout bid.
“That girl (Narog) can strike the ball. She can drive it,” Kodiak coach Tom Bolen said.
Morrisey — Colony’s junior hurler — mowed Kodiak down through the first three innings, with seven of the nine outs being strikeouts.
She ended up fanning nine and only allowing four hits.
Four defensive errors in the fourth hurt the right-hander, and Kodiak — like a good team should — took advantage.
The Bears scored eight runs with two outs, including a well-executed squeeze bunt by Britney Llorente with two strikes.
“The sacrifice bunt that we did — that we haven’t even worked on in practice — worked like a charm,” Bolen said. “Smart base running and bunting put us in position to win the game.”
Colony — a Division I team — opened with five runs and tacked on two in the second and one in the third.
The Knights only needed five hits to score eight runs as Kodiak committed eight errors in the field behind pitcher Shanoah Spear.
What triggered the rally?
“I think we have a lot of willpower, and our moods affect each other,” Narog said. “We just built each other up and knew we weren’t going to give up. We held our heads high and did what we had to do.”
Later in the day, Kodiak suffered a 15-0 loss to North Pole in two innings.
Kyla Pineda tallied only hit, a single in the second.
Thursday scores
North Pole 7, Homer 5
North Pole 23, Wasilla 0
Eagle River 11, Wasilla 6
Eagle River 8, Homer 7
Kodiak 9, Colony 8
Delta 5, Wasilla 4
Eagle River 5, Delta 5
Colony 14, Homer 2
North Pole 15, Kodiak 0
Friday
At Baranof Field — Homer vs. Delta, 10 a.m.; North Pole vs. Eagle River, noon; Delta vs. Colony, 2 p.m.; Colony vs. North Pole, 4 p.m.; Kodiak vs. Delta, 6 p.m.
At East Addition — Kodiak vs. Wasilla, noon; Kodiak vs. Eagle River, 2 p.m.; Wasilla vs. Homer, 4 p.m.; Eagle River vs. Colony, 6 p.m.
