In the early 2000s, Rich Gonzalez was stationed in the Coast Guard here and coached in the Kodiak Football League.
He was transferred back to The Rock in 2021 and was looking forward to rejoining the island’s youth football league. One problem. That same year, the KFL, founded in 1999, folded because of declining participation with players and volunteers.
“I was excited to come back and be part of that (the KFL),” said Gonzalez, the commanding officer of Coast Guard North Pacific Regional Fisheries Training Center. “My dream has always been to retire and coach at the high school level. … “We had a lot of good times when I was here.”
Gonzalez — the offensive coordinator for the Kodiak High School football team — is looking to bring back youth tackle football to Kodiak. After the KFL folded, the City of Kodiak Parks and Recreation Department organized a youth flag football league. But that didn’t fill the void of tackle.
“I love working with the kids and love seeing them come out in their uniforms with pride in their faces,” Gonzalez said. “Coaching at the high school level and seeing the amount of people showing up in the crowd tells me we need youth football to come back here.”
One meeting to form a league has already happened. The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Elks Club Lodge. Gonzalez is looking for volunteers to possibly start the league this fall.
According to Gonzalez, the league will be molded after the KFL but will go by the new name of Kodiak Youth Football League and be potentially for fifth through eighth graders.
Recently Gonzalez, who played high school football in Texas before joining the Coast Guard, went through 18 crates of KFL gear, which he said could be used to help offset the cost of starting a new league. KFL purchased new helmets in 2019.
“We want to have a feeder program into the high school,” Gonzalez said. “It is really tough coaching at the high school level and having to start at the basics with some of the players because they have never stepped on a football field.”
The KFL had 20 seasons, the last being in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic. In 2019, about 80 players were on five rosters — two Grizzly (middle school) and three Cubs (elementary school) teams. There were double the teams and players when the league debuted, but that was when there were only Little League and Little Dribblers for youths to play.
“It helped out a lot of kids that needed stability in their lives,” former KFL president and coach Rich Walker told the Daily Mirror in 2021. “They needed something where they could spend their time building confidence — all the attributes that playing on a team gives you.”
KFL paved the way for Kodiak High School football, which became a junior varsity program in 2002. A year later, the team was elevated to varsity status and was initially funded by the KFL.
