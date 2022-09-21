Dance team

Courtesy of Sarah Nugent

Kodiak High School dance team coach Sarah Nugent (second to right) poses with Just for Kix director Cindy Clough (second to left) and The Reliaquest Bowl game staff during a familiarization trip to Tampa, Florida, in August. 

There is a little extra incentive to be on this year’s Kodiak High School dance team — a trip to Florida awaits the students.

The Bears have accepted an invitation to perform at the Reliaquest Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023, in Tampa. The Reliaquest Bowl — formerly known as the Outback Bowl from 1996 to 2022 — pits college football teams from the SEC and Big 10 conferences in Raymond James Stadium, home to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

