Kodiak High School's weekend hockey series against Houston has been canceled due to positive COVID cases on the visiting team.
The two Railbelt Conference teams were slated to play today and Saturday at the Baranof Park ice rink.
"A number of Houston athletes tested positive yesterday (Thursday) when they did their testing to come to Kodiak," school district activities director Debbie Rohrer wrote in a text message.
Rorher said the games could be made up later in the season when Kodiak travels to play Palmer.
Kodiak (0-8 in conference, 0-8 overall) hasn't played a game since Dec. 18, when it hosted Kenai.
Kodiak's boys and girls basketball teams also had their weekend home series against Metlakatla wiped out because of COVID.
