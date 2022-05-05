Ashlyn Bolen prospered from her new spot in the batting order.
Usually, Kodiak softball’s leadoff hitter, Bolen moved down one spot and triggered the Bears to a 10-7 Northern Lights Conference victory over Palmer Thursday in rain-soaked Palmer.
Bolen lived on the bases, ripping a triple, two singles, scoring two runs, driving in two and swiping a bag.
The center fielder even made a spectacular catch in the field.
Shanoah Spear helped her cause by blasting two doubles that plated a pair of runs.
The sophomore hurler struck out seven and walked one while allowing 10 hits in seven innings.
Kodiak broke a tied game with a four-run sixth inning.
Kodiak held leads of 4-1 and 6-4, but each time Palmer rallied to tie the game. The Moose scored three runs in the third and two in the fifth.
Palmer starting pitcher Cameryn Frank fanned eight and walked five in 5 2/3 innings.
Kodiak laced 12 hits off of Frank. Anastasia Solomon, Alison Narog and Luana Farmer had two hits. Narog tripled and Farmer doubled in a pair of runs.
Frank dished up three hits for Palmer, while Patton Meyer, Rosie Wittington and Aurelia Zimin had two hits.
Kodiak (3-0 NLC) plays Houston at 5:30 p.m. today and finishes the road trip with games against Houston (12:30 p.m.) and Palmer (2:30 p.m.).
