Thor Jones had one question for his father when the family was considering moving to Kodiak.
It was an essential question for a youngster leaving everything the Lower 48 had to offer to live in a place only accessible by plane or boat and lacking the amenities of a big city.
“How’s the football team, dad?” said Thor Wednesday evening. “He said, ‘You know, son, we are going to have to work on that.”’
That was in the mid-1990s when no organized football was on The Rock. Kids were left tossing pigskins at the playground, pretending to be NFL stars they watched on television.
Dave Jones — Thor’s father — helped change that.
Two years after his son’s question, Dave and a group of his Kodiak buddies formed the Kodiak Football League. Even though the league folded in 2021, their efforts paved the way for the Kodiak High School football program and ultimately led to the artificial turf field at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
Dave died on New Year’s Day in Minnesota. He was 64.
Thor said starting the KFL was one of his dad’s “proudest accomplishments.”
“He knew the power that it had to shape kids’ lives in positive ways and wanted to do everything he could to give them the opportunity to play,” Thor said.
The league formed during lunch at King’s Diner between Dave, Doug Letch and John Palmer — a former Kodiak Police Department chief. As Letch said, more minds joined the organization, but “Dave drove it.”
Dave knew football and, as the finance director for the Kodiak Island Borough School District, was a wiz with balancing a checkbook. When KFL debuted in 1999, he was the president and officiated games. He later turned to coaching — something he did in Wyoming and Montana before moving to Kodiak.
“He loved kids,” said Letch Wednesday from his new home in Florida. “If there is one thing to focus on in life, if you want to live a Dave Jones approach to things, is that every kid is having a good time. He made sure of that.”
The league was a family affair. Thor and Dave’s oldest daughter, Britta, played while the youngest daughter, Sonja, had a concession stand.
“We were constantly working to raise money for the league and to keep costs low for kids,” Thor said.
A year after the high school team formed, Jones assumed the varsity offensive coordinator position in 2005. He thrived in that spot, helping guide Kodiak to back-to-back small-school state championship game appearances in 2006 and 2007. The Bears made a third trip to the state title game in 2008, but by that time, Jones had moved on and was the assistant superintendent for the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District. He retired from that job in 2021 and had recently moved to North Carolina, where Thor lives.
“He had an offensive mind that was just incredible,” said Thor, who played for his dad in 2005 and 2006. “We were running run, pass option, and nobody in the country was running run, pass, option at that time.”
Dave was an offensive lineman and was part of the 1978 NAIA national championship Concordia College (Moorhead, Minnesota) football team.
Todd Cook, Kodiak’s head coach and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2006 and from 2008 to 2011, trusted and turned the offense over to Jones.
The 2006 team scored 34.2 points per game, went 8-2 and nearly beat powerhouse Soldotna in the championship game. Kodiak fell 29-20. In Jones’ system, quarterback, Stuart McFarland, passed for 1,746 yards and 23 touchdowns — both school records — and rushed for 623 yards and nine scores.
Jones was named the 2006 small-school assistant coach of the year, while Cook was named head coach of the year.
“He was a unique individual and a big personality. I always joked he had a mind of a supercomputer in a lot of ways,” Cook said. “With football, he had the whole scheme in his head at all times.”
Cook and Letch considered Dave a good friend and remained in contact with him even after he moved to the Kenai Peninsula. Letch said he texted Dave about the officiating in the Peach Bowl just days before his death.
“I flagged Dave once for unsportsmanlike conduct during a high school football game. If a friendship can survive that, then you know it is a good thing,” Letch said.
Letch, an author, added, “I could write two books on the things that he did. He was just an amazing guy.”
Kodiak was the ultimate home for Dave, an avid fisherman. Thor said his dad was on the water so much that charter boat captains would look for his advice on where the hot spots were.
“There is a special place in his heart for Kodiak and the community and how welcoming everybody on the island was to our family,” Thor said.
