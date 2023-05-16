Kodiak’s boys soccer team rebounded from Thursday’s 3-3 tie with Houston by finishing the road trip with a pair of victories.
The Bears earned a crucial 3-2 Northern Lights Conference victory over Houston on Friday and a 1-0 nonconference win over Wasilla on Saturday.
Against Houston, Kodiak picked up goals from Noah Coulter, Jeremiah Panthin and Gerald Valdez.
Coulter scored the game’s only goal against Wasilla.
Friday’s win over Houston sets up Kodiak for a massive battle against defending NLC champion Grace Christian this Friday and Saturday at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
According to Maxpreps.com, Grace is second in the NLC with a 3-1 record, while Kodiak is third with a 3-2-1 mark. The top two teams in the five-team conference earn automatic berths to the Division II State Tournament. Kodiak (4-5-1 overall) last played at the state tournament in 2018.
Grace won last year’s meeting against Kodiak 5-0 and 2-0.
Kodiak closed the road trip with a 3-0 NLC loss to Houston on Friday and a 9-1 nonconference loss to Wasilla on Saturday.
Hannah McCarthy accounted for Kodiak’s goal against Wasilla.
Kodiak (1-4-1 NLC, 2-7-1 overall) concludes the regular season with home matches against NLC leader Grace Christian (4-0, 5-7) Friday and Saturday at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
